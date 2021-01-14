Breaking News

Sammi Turano
Hunted Now on Shudder! 

Need a new movie to watch? Check out Hunted, which just dropped on Shudder today. More details below!

Synopsis: What started as a flirtatious encounter at a bar turns into a life-or-death struggle as Eve (Lucie Debay) becomes the unknowing target of a misogynistic plot against her. Forced to flee as two men pursue her through the forest, she’s pushed to her extremes while fighting to survive in the wilderness—but survival isn’t enough for Eve. She will have revenge.

 

A modern and radical take on the Little Red Riding Hood fable, HUNTED is an exhilarating, transcendent, and frequently brutal survival tale that elevates itself with the power of myth and magic, while still holding an exacting mirror to present-day society. 

 

The live-action, English-language, and solo directorial debut for acclaimed French filmmaker and comic artist Vincent Paronnaud (Cannes Jury Prize Winner PERSEPOLIS, CHICKEN WITH PLUMS), HUNTED is a relentless thriller supercharged by Paronnaud’s stylized vision. Co-written by Paronnaud alongside Léa Pernollet, the film stars Magritte Award-winning actors Lucie Debay (THE CONFESSION) and Arieh Worthalter (GIRL), with Ciaran O’Brien rounding out the intimate main cast. 

 

