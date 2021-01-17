Game of Talents to Come to Fox

Breaking News

Good news! This weekend, Fox announced that Wayne Brady will be hosting a new show called Game of Talents. The show promises to be filled with laughs, entertainment and all around excitement for people of all ages!

The fun is set to begin in March, but until then, enjoy this sneak peek!

ABOUT “GAME OF TALENTS”

GAME OF TALENTS is an all-new unscripted variety show in which contestants must guess the performers’ hidden talent, based only on their first impressions and a few wily clues. Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make A Deal,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is set to host and executive-produce the program. Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, GAME OF TALENTS will premiere in March 2021 on FOX.  Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler, or the chainsaw juggler from the contortionist? Can you?? This is GAME OF TALENTS!.

 

