Celebrity Spotlight: Melissa Williams Interviewed

Melissa Williams is one of the most incredible breakout actresses on TV today. Not only is she breathtakingly beautiful, but she has a sweet, engaging personality that makes you want to immediately become her friend. Seeing her act is fantastic, but saying you know her is a true honor.

The actress is now taking the world by storm in her new series Ruthless, where she plays the titular character of Ruth. Fans may remember her in The Oval, where she not only played Ruth, but also her sister Denise. In both shows (and both roles!) she not only proved her that she has a great range of acting, but that she can captivate the audience, always leaving them wanting more.

Although she loves the roles and the fact that she gets to work with the legendary Tyler Perry, Melissa faced some challenges while preparing for and filming the role. The biggest challenge? The pandemic! Melissa recalls everything being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even being sent back home to LA right after landing in Atlanta. However, once things calmed down a bit, she was able to start filming again, although she says everyone got tested every few days. There were several other precautions they had to take, including social distancing, but she is glad they were finally able to get everything done so the show could air.

However, as I mentioned, the best part about Melissa is her personality. She may have the talent that makes any aspiring actress envious, but the way she treats people is what makes her memorable. Her kindness during our interview makes me smile every time I think of it and makes me feel as if I have a brand new friend.