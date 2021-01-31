BetUs Gives Super Bowl LV Betting Odds

New York, NY- For the first time in history the host city of the Super Bowl will be featured in the world’s most watched sporting event as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to square off against the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. The last two quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes mark what will surely go down as a match-up for the ages. In what will be Tom Brady’s TENTH, yes TENTH Super Bowl appearance speculation is skyrocketing on every possible scenario surrounding the big game – and that includes streaking fans, parades, coin tosses, halftime show performances, the 2022 champion and more. This being the case, the largest, longest running sportsbook on the web BetUS posted odds on all things Super Bowl LV!

“The Super Bowl is always one of, if not the most anticipated sporting even of the year.” Said head oddsmaker at BetUS Bennett “Flash” Gordon. “This year is no different, and we’re seeing a flood of activity on game odds and prop bets alike. People are really getting into it to add a little more spice to what is already an intriguing match-up.”

Oddsmakers at BetUS.com.pa posted the following odds on Super Bowl LV:

To Win Super Bowl LV – https://www.betus.com.pa/sportsbook/nfl_super_bowl_lv-football-odds.aspx

Kansas City Chiefs: Spread: -3 -120 MoneyLine: -165

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Spread: +3 Ev MoneyLine: +145

Super Bowl LV Offbeat Props – https://www.betus.com.pa/sportsbook/super_bowl_lv_early_props-early_superbowl-football_lines.aspx

WHAT COLOR OF LIQUID WILL BE POURED ON THE SUPER BOWL-WINNING COACH THIS YEAR?

Orange +125

Yellow/Green +250

Purple +650

Blue +550

Clear/water +700

Red/Pink +750

WILL A FAN STREAK THE FIELD?

Yes +750

No -2500

WILL THERE BE A PARADE IN THE WINNING CITY?

Yes +400

No -800

Virtual Parade doesnt count

THE LENGTH OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

Over 114½ seconds -125

Under 114½ seconds -105

WILL THE NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMER FORGET A WORD?

Yes +750

No -2500

WILL THERE BE A WARDROBE MALFUNCTION AT THE HALF TIME SHOW?

Yes +750

No -2500

WILL THE WEEKND FALL OF THE STAGE DURING HIS PERFORMANCE?

Yes +1200

No -3000

COIN TOSS- THE COIN WILL LAND ON

Heads -110

Tails -110

WILL THE SUPERBOWL MVP GO TO DISNEY WORLD?

Yes +110

No -150

WILL TOM BRADY RETIRE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL?

Yes +650

No -1500

THE WEEKND FIRST SONG PERFORMED AT HALF TIME?

Blinding Lights +175

Starboy +250

Can’t Feel My Face +250

Pray for me +300

Hawaii +500

I feel it coming +700

In your eyes +1000

Save your Tears +1200

Lost in the fire +1500

WILL THE WEEKND MENTION DONALD TRUMP?

Yes +750

No -2500

Super Bowl LV Coin Toss Odds – https://www.betus.com.pa/sportsbook/nfl_super_bowl_lv_coin_toss-football-odds.aspx

Heads: -110

Tails: -110

Chiefs to Win Coin Toss: -110

Buccaneers To Win Coin Toss: -110

Team To Win Coin Toss Wins Game: -110

Team To Win Coin Toss Loses Game: -110

2021/2022 Conf Champs – https://www.betus.com.pa/sportsbook/nfl_conferences-nfl_conferences-football_futures.aspx

To Win NFC

San Francisco 49ers +800

New Orleans Saints +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Green Bay Packers +500

Philadelphia Eagles +2500

Seattle Seahawks +1000

Chicago Bears +2500

Los Angeles Rams +1500

Minnesota Vikings +2500

Atlanta Falcons +3000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500

Arizona Cardinals +1500

Detroit Lions +5000

New York Giants +3500

Carolina Panthers +3500

Washington Football Team +3000

To Win AFC

Kansas City Chiefs +300

Baltimore Ravens +1000

New England Patriots +1200

Pittsburgh Steelers +1500

Cleveland Browns +1200

Tennessee Titans +1500

Buffalo Bills +550

Houston Texans +5000

Indianapolis Colts +2000

Las Vegas Raiders +2500

Los Angeles Chargers +1000

Denver Broncos +3750

New York Jets +3750

Jacksonville Jaguars +3750

Cincinnati Bengals +5000

Miami Dolphins +1200

About BetUS ( www.BetUS.com.pa )

A new generation of recreational gamers is emerging across North America and as the largest, longest running online sportsbook no one is better equipped than BetUS.com.pa to serve them. Recognized as one of the oldest and most respected online entertainment companies for more than 25 years, BetUS is proud to offer customers from all over the world an unparalleled level of experience and industry expertise unmatched by any other sportsbook. Since 1994 BetUS’s mission has been to provide recreational sports bettors the highest level of customer service, ease of play, and confidence to indulge their passion for wagering. Whether it is sports, breaking news, politics, Hollywood gossip, current events, stock predictions, and even weather, BetUS has got your game! Follow us on our Social Channels – Twitter: @BetUS_Official Instagram: @BetUS_Official Facebook: BetUSOfficial