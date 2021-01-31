BetUs Gives Super Bowl LV Betting Odds
New York, NY- For the first time in history the host city of the Super Bowl will be featured in the world’s most watched sporting event as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set to square off against the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. The last two quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes mark what will surely go down as a match-up for the ages. In what will be Tom Brady’s TENTH, yes TENTH Super Bowl appearance speculation is skyrocketing on every possible scenario surrounding the big game – and that includes streaking fans, parades, coin tosses, halftime show performances, the 2022 champion and more. This being the case, the largest, longest running sportsbook on the web BetUS posted odds on all things Super Bowl LV!
“The Super Bowl is always one of, if not the most anticipated sporting even of the year.” Said head oddsmaker at BetUS Bennett “Flash” Gordon. “This year is no different, and we’re seeing a flood of activity on game odds and prop bets alike. People are really getting into it to add a little more spice to what is already an intriguing match-up.”
Oddsmakers at BetUS.com.pa posted the following odds on Super Bowl LV:
To Win Super Bowl LV – https://www.betus.com.pa/sportsbook/nfl_super_bowl_lv-football-odds.aspx
Kansas City Chiefs: Spread: -3 -120 MoneyLine: -165
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Spread: +3 Ev MoneyLine: +145
Super Bowl LV Offbeat Props – https://www.betus.com.pa/sportsbook/super_bowl_lv_early_props-early_superbowl-football_lines.aspx
WHAT COLOR OF LIQUID WILL BE POURED ON THE SUPER BOWL-WINNING COACH THIS YEAR?
Orange +125
Yellow/Green +250
Purple +650
Blue +550
Clear/water +700
Red/Pink +750
WILL A FAN STREAK THE FIELD?
Yes +750
No -2500
WILL THERE BE A PARADE IN THE WINNING CITY?
Yes +400
No -800
Virtual Parade doesnt count
THE LENGTH OF THE NATIONAL ANTHEM
Over 114½ seconds -125
Under 114½ seconds -105
WILL THE NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMER FORGET A WORD?
Yes +750
No -2500
WILL THERE BE A WARDROBE MALFUNCTION AT THE HALF TIME SHOW?
Yes +750
No -2500
WILL THE WEEKND FALL OF THE STAGE DURING HIS PERFORMANCE?
Yes +1200
No -3000
COIN TOSS- THE COIN WILL LAND ON
Heads -110
Tails -110
WILL THE SUPERBOWL MVP GO TO DISNEY WORLD?
Yes +110
No -150
WILL TOM BRADY RETIRE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL?
Yes +650
No -1500
THE WEEKND FIRST SONG PERFORMED AT HALF TIME?
Blinding Lights +175
Starboy +250
Can’t Feel My Face +250
Pray for me +300
Hawaii +500
I feel it coming +700
In your eyes +1000
Save your Tears +1200
Lost in the fire +1500
WILL THE WEEKND MENTION DONALD TRUMP?
Yes +750
No -2500
Super Bowl LV Coin Toss Odds – https://www.betus.com.pa/sportsbook/nfl_super_bowl_lv_coin_toss-football-odds.aspx
Heads: -110
Tails: -110
Chiefs to Win Coin Toss: -110
Buccaneers To Win Coin Toss: -110
Team To Win Coin Toss Wins Game: -110
Team To Win Coin Toss Loses Game: -110
2021/2022 Conf Champs – https://www.betus.com.pa/sportsbook/nfl_conferences-nfl_conferences-football_futures.aspx
To Win NFC
San Francisco 49ers +800
New Orleans Saints +1000
Dallas Cowboys +1000
Green Bay Packers +500
Philadelphia Eagles +2500
Seattle Seahawks +1000
Chicago Bears +2500
Los Angeles Rams +1500
Minnesota Vikings +2500
Atlanta Falcons +3000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +500
Arizona Cardinals +1500
Detroit Lions +5000
New York Giants +3500
Carolina Panthers +3500
Washington Football Team +3000
To Win AFC
Kansas City Chiefs +300
Baltimore Ravens +1000
New England Patriots +1200
Pittsburgh Steelers +1500
Cleveland Browns +1200
Tennessee Titans +1500
Buffalo Bills +550
Houston Texans +5000
Indianapolis Colts +2000
Las Vegas Raiders +2500
Los Angeles Chargers +1000
Denver Broncos +3750
New York Jets +3750
Jacksonville Jaguars +3750
Cincinnati Bengals +5000
Miami Dolphins +1200
