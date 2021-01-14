Breaking News

Activist Elizabeth Smart Opens Up About Triumphant TV Appearance

Hunted Now on Shudder!

Jay Tudor from Stand-up Comedy to Acting

Jay Tudor from Stand-Up Comedy to Acting

Actress Angelina Tudor shares her upcoming role in the Fairytale Villian’s Series 

The Masked Dancer Recap for 1/13/21: Let’s Get Moth-y!

What to Watch: The Wrong Mr. Right

Ludacris to Host Cooking Show on Discovery+

The Bachelor Recap for 1/11/2021: Let the Dates Begin!

New Michelle Obama Movie Now Airing

Activist Elizabeth Smart Opens Up About Triumphant TV Appearance

Activist Elizabeth Smart Opens Up About Triumphant TV Appearance

Celebrity News
Sammi Turano
Activist Elizabeth Smart Opens Up About Triumphant TV Appearance

Elizabeth Smart made headlines in 2002 when she was kidnapped from her bedroom in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was returned nine months later and became an activist  via the Elizabeth Smart Foundation. She used her story as a platform to help children and those who have faced sexual abuse.

Now the wife and mom of three can add dancer to her resume. The Smart Talks host was identified last night as Moth on Fox’s The Masked Dancer. It was a surprise for the judges’ panel and audience alike, although judge Brian Austin Green had an inkling that the blonde beauty was behind the mask. He recalled several details given in her clue package, including her speaking in front of Congress to help bring awareness to child and sexual abuse.

Although she is sad to be gone, Elizabeth is happy to have done the show. For her, it was a way to pay tribute to her grandmother, who died right before her appearance on the show.

As for what is next, the bestselling author will continue her activism work and hosting her Lifetime show Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice. She will also continue to ‘helicopter parent’ her three children, who will eventually learn her story in an age appropriate fashion.

Credit:

https://extratv.com/2021/01/14/elizabeth-smart-reveals-why-she-joined-the-masked-dancer-plus-she-talks-finding-justice 

www.eonline.com/news/1227203/elizabeth-smart-opens-up-about-sharing-her-kidnapping-story-with-her-children

Related Post

Bachelor in Paradise Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Separating

Sammi Turano

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Did Tom Cheat on Erika Jayne?

Sammi Turano

Dancing With The Stars Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Diagnosed With COVID-19

Sammi Turano

Olivia Jade’s True Confessions on Red Table Talk

Sammi Turano

Olivia Jade Breaks Silence on College Admissions Scandal

Sammi Turano

Chrishell Stause Talks DWTS Rumors

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!