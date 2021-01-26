26th Critics Choice Awards Series Nominees Announced
Taye Diggs will return to the CW to host the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards March 7th. More news as to how it will be held (due to COVID) will be announced at a later date. Until then, here are the TV nominees. Movie nominees will follow in the coming weeks. Congratulations to the nominees.
SERIES NOMINATIONS FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)
Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)
Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)
Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney+)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)
Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)
Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True (HBO)
Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)
Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)
Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)
John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)
Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)
Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)
Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)
BEST TALK SHOW
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
BEST SHORT FORM SERIES
The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)
NOMINATIONS BY SERIES FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
BAD EDUCATION (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Bob Odenkirk
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Jonathan Banks
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Rhea Seehorn
BETTER CALL SAUL: ETHICS TRAINING WITH KIM WEXLER (AMC/Youtube) – 1
Best Short Form Series
BETTER THINGS (FX) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Pamela Adlon
BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
BLACK MONDAY (Showtime) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Andrew Rannells
BROCKMIRE (IFC) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Hank Azaria
DEAD TO ME (Netflix) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Christina Applegate
DESUS & MERO (Showtime) – 1
Best Talk Show
EMILY IN PARIS (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Ashley Park
FARGO (FX) – 2
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Chris Rock
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Glynn Turman
FORTUNE FEIMSTER: SWEET & SALTY (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE (TBS) – 1
Best Talk Show
HAMILTON (Disney+) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
HANNAH GADSBY: DOUGLAS (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Dylan McDermott
HOMELAND (Showtime) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Claire Danes
I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE (HBO) – 1
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Mark Ruffalo
I MAY DESTROY YOU (HBO) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michaela Coel
INSECURE (HBO) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae
JERRY SEINFELD: 23 HOURS TO KILL (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1
Best Talk Show
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (HBO) – 5
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jonathan Majors
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Jurnee Smollett
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Michael K. Williams
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Wunmi Mosaku
MAPLEWORTH MURDERS (Quibi) – 1
Best Short Form Series
MARC MARON: END TIMES FUN (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
MICHELLE BUTEAU: WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
MOM (CBS) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – William Fichtner
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Jaime Pressly
MRS. AMERICA (FX) – 5
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Cate Blanchett
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Uzo Aduba
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Margo Martindale
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Tracey Ullman
NIKKI FRE$H (Quibi) – 1
Best Short Form Series
NORMAL PEOPLE (Hulu) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Paul Mescal
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Daisy Edgar-Jones
ONE DAY AT A TIME (Pop) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Rita Moreno
OZARK (Netflix) – 6
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jason Bateman
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Laura Linney
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tom Pelphrey
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Julia Garner
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Janet McTeer
PATTON OSWALT: I LOVE EVERYTHING (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
PEN15 (Hulu) – 1
Best Comedy Series
PERRY MASON (HBO) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Rhys
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – John Lithgow
RAMY (Hulu) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Ramy Youssef
RED TABLE TALK (Facebook Watch) – 1
Best Talk Show
RENO 911! (Quibi) – 1
Best Short Form Series
SCHITT’S CREEK (Pop) – 5
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Eugene Levy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Catherine O’Hara
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Daniel Levy
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Annie Murphy
SMALL AXE (Amazon Studios) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Boyega
SOULMATES (AMC) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Betsy Brandt
SYLVIE’S LOVE (Amazon Studios) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Tessa Thompson
TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham
THE ANDY COHEN DIARIES (Quibi) – 1
Best Short Form Series
THE CLARK SISTERS: FIRST LADIES OF GOSPEL (Lifetime) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
THE CONNERS (ABC) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Lecy Goranson
THE CROWN (Netflix) – 6
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Josh O’Connor
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Olivia Colman
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Emma Corrin
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT (HBO Max) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Kaley Cuoco
THE GOOD FIGHT (CBS All Access) – 2
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Baranski
THE GOOD LORD BIRD (Showtime) – 2
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Daveed Diggs
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Joshua Caleb Johnson
THE GREAT (Hulu) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Nicholas Hoult
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW (NBC/Syndicated) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT (CBS) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE MANDALORIAN (Disney+) – 1
Best Drama Series
THE OUTSIDER (HBO) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Cynthia Erivo
THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA (HBO) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Morgan Spector
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – John Turturro
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Winona Ryder
THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (Netflix) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Anya Taylor-Joy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Marielle Heller
THE UNDOING (HBO) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Hugh Grant
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Donald Sutherland
THIS IS US (NBC) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Justin Hartley
TOONING OUT THE NEWS (CBS All Access) – 1
Best Short Form Series
UNORTHODOX (Netflix) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Shira Haas
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (Amazon Studios) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) – 5
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Matt Berry
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Natasia Demetriou
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Harvey Guillén
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Mark Proksch
ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST (NBC) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Alex Newell
SERIES NOMINATIONS BY NETWORK FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
Netflix – 26
HBO/HBO Max – 24
FX – 14
CBS/CBS All Access – 7
Hulu – 7
AMC/AMC YouTube – 6
NBC – 6
Pop – 6
Amazon Studios – 5
Showtime – 5
Quibi – 4
Apple TV+ – 3
Disney+ – 2
ABC – 1
Facebook Watch – 1
IFC – 1
Lifetime – 1
TBS – 1