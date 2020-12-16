The Masked Singer: The Winner Is….

Tonight was the season finale of Fox’s The Masked Singer. It was tough to figure out the final threes’ identities, but Jenny McCarthy was right on the money with the most correct guesses. Check out the results below.

“SUN’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/4APcIUg6d8M

“SUN’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/-RYJ5wF372k

WINNER: LEANN RIMES!

“MUSHROOM’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/SPRo7qYIiWU

“MUSHROOM’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/bLhtHJFWvSs

2nd PLACE: ALOE BLACC!

“CROCODILE’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/zxR-yTT3mN4

“CROCODILE’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/qn8jrAWRhTM

3rd PLACE: NICK CARTER

