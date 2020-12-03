The Masked Singer: The Super Six Become The Terrific Three

Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on Fox was a TRIPLE elimination. After seeing six amazing acts, we had to say goodbye to Popcorn, Jellyfish and Seahorse. See their unmaskings and interviews below!
“POPCORN’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/_g3JcOdUbZo
“POPCORN’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/9i-ORmJTxIg
“JELLYFISH’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/chFPAA3SYPg
“JELLYFISH’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/7kGquns7tiU
“SEAHORSE’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/or1DUl7oqAI
“SEAHORSE’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/jdbXFw5wgNg
“POPCORN” IS GRAMMY-NOMINATED SINGER TAYLOR DANE,
“JELLYFISH” IS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST SNOWBOARDER CHLOE KIM
AND “SEAHORSE” IS SINGER TORI KELLY!
Tune in next week for a sing along special!