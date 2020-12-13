Sammi’s Favorite Things: Holiday Gift Ideas

Here is another list of fun gift ideas, just in time for the holidays!

Little Blue Lane : This is a curated gifting company, has launched their 2020 Holiday Collection . The Holiday Collection features a thoughtful variety of gifts, from the relaxing goodies for spa nights at home, to functional items for gents and delicious treats for the self-proclaimed sweet tooth. The gifts are purposefully curated to evoke holiday cheer and are packaged in ready-to-ship gift boxes, providing a seamless gifting experience this holiday season.

Ready-to-ship gifts range from $70-$130. Custom gifting is also available. For more information on the Holiday Collection, visit littlebluelane.com .

HOTEL COLLECTION: For those who like to travel, any of Hotel Collection’s candles or fragrance oils is the perfect gift for those who want a hotel experience without the need to travel or splurge! Hotel Collection’s main passion is to elevate one’s home experience by creating scents inspired by iconic luxury hotels around the world. All candles are hand-poured and made out of a soy blend.

Midnight In Paris: Want to be transported to a romantic parisian hotel? If so, Midnight In Paris is the perfect scent to do so! When bold and woody nutmeg and passion filled rose scents become one, and are combined with sandalwood and patchouli, and fill the room, you’ll be transported in no time.

Image: Midnight In Paris

NUDO ADOPT: For those who love to cook, Nudo Adopt’s extra virgin olive oil would be the perfect little gift! Nudo Adopt , offers a subscription olive oil service in which you “adopt” an olive tree from one of seven Italian groves and receive shipments of cold pressed extra virgin olive oil made by small-scale farmers.

DEVESI: Those who love to dress up can be decked out with De Ves i , a sophisticated and cruelty-free, PETA approved, handbag & accessories brand designed for the modern woman and her everyday needs! See below for details on one of their best selling totes!

Product Details:

Tote De L’Amour

Tote De L’Amour is De Vesi’s lightweight tote composed of vegan croc leather and available in five different colors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

