Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Did Tom Cheat on Erika Jayne?

Rumors and allegations have been flying since Erika Girardi, aka Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi announced their split earlier this year. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who most recently appeared as Roxie Hart in Chicago before the COVID pandemic hit, was married to the lawyer for 21 years.

After the announcement was made, there were allegations of the split being a sham to protect Tom’s impending lawsuits and that the couple was facing serious financial issues. However, it seems as if finances are not quite the reason why the couple is ending their marriage.

According to People, The Dancing With The Stars alum allegedly believes that Tom has has several affairs throughout their marriage. A source close to the singer said that this had been going on for years, but she wanted to save the marriage. However, it seems as if she had enough when he refused to support her when she was performing on Broadway.

However, neither party has commented on the new allegations.

Story developing….