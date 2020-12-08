Musician Pays Tribute to John Lennon

Today is the 40th anniversary of the death of John Lennon, who was a legendary musician and member of the iconic band The Beatles. To honor him, fans gathered at Strawberry Fields.

Musician Merritt David Janes took it one step further with a song that plays tribute. Peace and Love will Never Die, A Song For John and Yoko is a song that gives thanks to Yoko. She has given us a place to rest, reflect and honor her husband’s legacy but also to remind us of the love and purpose they shared as a couple. An interview with the musician will come in the next couple of days, but until then, enjoy the song, which can also be found wherever music is sold.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

