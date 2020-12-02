Breaking News

The Masked Singer: The Super Six Become The Terrific Three

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for 11/30/2020 Straight Outta Lagos

The Amazing Race Recap for 12/2/2020: The Final Five Compete

Dr. Ken Jeong, Joel McHale to Collaborate for NYE on Fox

Jennifer Aniston More Than Friends Sneak Peek

Gordon Ramsay Gets New Show on Fox

The Bachelorette Recap for 12/1/2020: Rejection, Roses and Returns

Pluto TV Adds The Price Is Right: The Barker Era

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Fun Holiday Finds

Chadwick Boseman Day: Top Five Movies

Jennifer Aniston More Than Friends Sneak Peek

TV News
Sammi Turano
Amazon Prime and Tubi TV are releasing a new special on TV and movie icon Jennifer Aniston. Check out more details and the trailer below.
Sitcom star. Producer. Businesswoman. Philanthropist. There are multiple levels to global superstar actress Jennifer Aniston. Fans have long been enticed by more than the silky ‘Rachel’ hairstyle she introduced on the 10-season ‘Friends’ hit TV series back in the nineties. Her starring role in Friends would yield 16 Golden Globe, S.A.G. and Emmy nominations with three wins. Follow her career transition to film in ‘Bruce Almighty’ (2003), ‘The Break-Up’ (2006), ‘Marley and Me’ (2008), ‘Just Go With It’ (2011), ‘Horrible Bosses’ (2011) and ‘We’re the Millers’ (2013), each with over $200 million in box office receipts. Critics joined fans with rave reviews for ‘Office Space’ (1999), ‘The Good Girl’ (2002), ‘Friends With Money’ (2006), ‘Cake’ (2014), ‘Dumplin’’ ( 2018) and Netflix’s runaway hit “Murder Mystery”. Life came full circle with a return to television in 2019 on Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ where she earned Golden Globe and Primetime EMMY nominations and won the Screen Actor’s Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
Yet, the road to success did not come without its challenges.
Learn about her four failed TV series that preceded ‘Friends.’ Explore her inner struggle to find lasting love with facing very public divorces from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
Aniston radiates a vulnerable warmth both on and off screen that keeps her audience loyal.

 

Related Post

The Amazing Race Recap for 12/2/2020: The Final Five Compete

Sammi Turano

Dr. Ken Jeong, Joel McHale to Collaborate for NYE on Fox

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette Recap for 12/1/2020: Rejection, Roses and Returns

Sammi Turano

Pluto TV Adds The Price Is Right: The Barker Era

Sammi Turano

The Masked Singer to Air on Thanksgiving

Sammi Turano

What to Watch: The Accidental Wolf

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: