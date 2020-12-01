Breaking News

Gordon Ramsay Gets New Show on Fox

The Bachelorette Recap for 12/1/2020: Rejection, Roses and Returns

Pluto TV Adds The Price Is Right: The Barker Era

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Fun Holiday Finds

Chadwick Boseman Day: Top Five Movies

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Books, Technology, Fitness and Sports

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Food and Fashion

The Masked Singer: It Ain’t Easy Being Green

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/25/2020: Mega Leg

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers

Gordon Ramsay Gets New Show on Fox

Previews Video What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Premiering Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 8/7c on FOX, the all-new two-hour special GORDON RAMSAY’S AMERICAN ROAD TRIP follows award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay as he gets out of the kitchen and hits the road with his best friends, chef Gino D’Acampo and maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix. They travel across the Western United States by RV on a road trip of a lifetime. Enjoying the sights, adventures and hidden culinary gems of Arizona, California, Nevada and more, they compete in exciting challenges, such as dune buggy racing, spear fishing and a cattle roundup. Their ego-bashing antics showcase a hilarious bromance and a side of Gordon that audiences have never seen before. GORDON RAMSAY’S AMERICAN ROAD TRIP is produced by Studio Ramsay.

Related Post

Chadwick Boseman Day: Top Five Movies

Sammi Turano

What To Watch: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Sammi Turano

The Masked Singer: A Double Goodbye

Sammi Turano

Name That Tune Returns to Fox

Sammi Turano

What to Watch: Smoke: Marijuana + Black America on BET

Sammi Turano

What to Watch: Big Sky

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: