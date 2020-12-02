Dr. Ken Jeong, Joel McHale to Collaborate for NYE on Fox

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are teaming up to “Toast & Roast” all that was 2020 during the most anticipated New Year’s Eve of all time! Ken Jeong, from FOX’s THE MASKED SINGER, I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE and upcoming THE MASKED DANCER, and comedian and actor Joel McHale, kiss 2020 goodbye as they co-host FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021 (working title). Jeong and McHale will commemorate the past year from coast-to-coast with a live, three-and-a-half-hour “Toast & Roast” to 2020. FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021, PART ONE airs Thursday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/CT live MT/PT tape-delayed), and FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021, PART TWO airs Thursday, Dec. 31 (11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live CT/MT/PT tape-delayed).

“Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. “These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year!”

Live from Los Angeles, CA, Jeong and McHale will bring their signature comedic hosting style, as the former “Community” stars, hosts of “The Darkest Timeline” podcast and longtime friends reunite to help ring in the New Year with a special dedicated to the highs and lows of 2020, specifically celebrating those that helped to make the world a better place this past year. Join surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists to wrap up 2020 and kick off the New Year with a show unlike any other. Additional guest appearances and musical performances to be announced.

FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE TOAST & ROAST 2021 (working title) will be produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Carol Donovan will serve as executive producer. This is the first year that FOX’s New Year’s Eve special will be produced entirely by FOX Alternative Entertainment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

