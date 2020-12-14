Celebrity Spotlight: Sophie Dalah

Actress Sophie Dalah talks to TVGrapevine about her life and career.

Tell me a bit about yourself and career.

After a movie I made called “Unbroken”, I moved to LA. This was my first ever role, and shooting it was such a pivotal moment in my life. I got to work with my idols. Angelina. Joanie and Roger Deakins. When I moved to LA, I started acting in more indie films and working on more gritty, intense roles. It’s been a real roller coaster ride that comes with its ups and down, but overall I’ve loved every minute of it!

How would you describe Night Drive?

Night Drive is a dark and twisted comedy that takes you on a real adventure, with weird and wonderful events that will surprise you every step of the way.

What attracted you to the role?

I do love a loveable villain.

The character I play, Charlotte, is a woman I look up to in many ways. She is cool, calm, and gets things done… Her way!

She has silent confidence in her actions.

In what ways do you relate to your character?

I can relate to being a young woman who’s very far away from her family trying to make it in this weird and wonderful world. Charlotte’s family are not in the picture, yet she’s out in LA doing her thing and as strong as ever. Being Australian, my family is back home, and I’ve lived by myself for six years!

What was it like working with such a great cast?

Aj is a great friend of mine, and I cannot even describe how much fun we had making this. Our long nights were filled with laughter.

What were some challenges of playing the role?

It was challenging to keep a straight face while doing some of the scenes with Aj; because we are such good friends, it was really fun to get to mess with him during a scene and watch him be genuinely confused.

What are some of your favorite memories from working on set?

Defiantly the fight scene and getting to work with a stunt coordinator, and

shooting a gun for the first time in my life! It was a real, strange thing holding a gun. I’ve never realized how heavy they were. It was honesty an intense moment for me when I had to aim it at someone and make it look like no big deal.

What else are you working on?

I have some really exciting projects in the pipeline!! On a personal level, I’ve been working on a cooking show I’m super excited about.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

Cooking is my favorite past time. I absolutely LOVE to dance and go hiking. I’m also a huge estate sale geek

What are you watching on TV these days?

I’ve been watching so many amazing shows.

I watched the whole of Mrs. America with Cate Blanchett in 1 weekend!

I am also watching the newsroom for the first time, and it is absolutely epic.

Anything else you want to share?

I’m so so excited for you all to see Night Drive. It’s such a fun movie!!

