Celebrity Spotlight: Kamara Kidz

Meet the Kamara Kidz, who took time to talk to TVGrapevine in a special exclusive interview.

-What are some of your proudest accomplishments so far?

JAHLEEL- “I Was very happy when i modeled for Gap and Bloomingdales. I was in the show POWER and I Was in My First Movie B-Boy Blues. That was fun.”

EGYPT- “My Proudest moment was seeing my brother Jahleel on TV And Also When I Modeled For The Childrens Place.”

-Who are some people/companies you want to collaborate with?

Egypt- “We Would Love To Work With Jake And Jayce. They Rap. And Our Favorite Song From Them Is Called “Dreams Come True.” You Should Watch The Video On YouTube. It’s Soooo Fun!”

JAHLEEL- “Me and Egypt Watch the Dreams Come True video all the time. We know how to rap like them too.”

– Jahleel – Tell me about your appearance in the new movie B Boy Blues directed by Jussie Smolett? JAHLEEL- “It Was Fun! Jussie is funny and he always made me laugh. And the food was really good. I can’t wait to watch the movie.”

-What’s next for you both? anything new and exciting in the works?

EGYPT- “Jahleel is working on another movie he’s going to be in next year and I just joined Ohlsson Model And Talent print agency. I’m excited !”

-Each of you please tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself.

EGYPT- “I Beatbox, I Dance, I Rap, I Fence And I Model And Act.”

JAHEEL- “I’m a cool little brother, I act, I model, and I Love to Fence and to swim”

-What are you watching on TV these days?

EGYPT- “We Love To Watch “Gaming With Kev, Dreams Come True wit Jake And Jayce, And The Avatar On YouTube”

-Where can people learn more about you guys?

You can learn more about us on Instagram

@egypt.Kamara

@jahleel.Kamara

@kamarakidz

-Anything else you want to tell America?