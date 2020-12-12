Bravo’s First Dog Giggy Vanderpump Passes Away

Sad news for the world of reality TV tonight. Giggy Vanderpump, the famous fur baby of Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd has died.

The Vanderpump Rules star made the sad announcement on Instagram earlier today. The well-loved pooch was a favorite of celebrities, including Lisa’s former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. He was also the first dog to appear on Dancing With The Stars when Lisa competed on the show’s sixteenth season.

Several Vanderpump Rules stars, Andy Cohen and other fans left condolences on her tribute. TVGrapevine sends condolences to Lisa, Ken and their family during this time.

