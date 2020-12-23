Breaking News

Bachelor in Paradise Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Separating

Celebrity News
Sammi Turano

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, are separating, TVGrapevine has learned. The couple were married for three years and have two children together.

According to People, the couple released the following statement: “We have made the difficult decision to separate. We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.

Story developing….

