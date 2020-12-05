Actor David Lander Dead at 73

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. David Lander, best known for playing Squiggy on the sitcom Laverne and Shirley, has died. He was 73 years old.

The actor, who attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh (where he met his future costar Michael McKean, who played Lenny), passed away due to complications from MS.

David had suffered from the disease for 37 years, but only went public with his diagnosis in 1999. He was active in bringing awareness to the disease, working with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

In addition to Laverne and Shirley, David also appeared in Happy Days, Barney Miller and Sponge Bob Squarepants.

David is survived by his wife, Kathy and daughter, Natalie. TVGrapevine sends their condolences to David’s loved ones during this time.

