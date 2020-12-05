Breaking News

Actor David Lander Dead at 73

What to Watch: Selena: The Series

A Very FilmRise Christmas

Celebrity Spotlight: Meet Adam Cola

Warner Bros, HBO Max Announce Movie Plans for 2021

The Masked Singer: The Super Six Become The Terrific Three

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Recap for 11/30/2020 Straight Outta Lagos

The Amazing Race Recap for 12/2/2020: The Final Five Compete

Dr. Ken Jeong, Joel McHale to Collaborate for NYE on Fox

Jennifer Aniston More Than Friends Sneak Peek

Actor David Lander Dead at 73

Celebrity Death
Sammi Turano

Sad news for Hollywood tonight.  David Lander, best known for playing Squiggy on the sitcom Laverne and Shirley, has died. He was 73 years old.

The actor, who attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh (where he met his future costar Michael McKean, who played Lenny), passed away due to complications from MS.

David had suffered from the disease for 37 years, but only went public with his diagnosis in 1999. He was active in bringing awareness to the disease, working with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

In addition to Laverne and Shirley, David also appeared in Happy Days, Barney Miller and Sponge Bob Squarepants.

David is survived by his wife, Kathy and daughter, Natalie. TVGrapevine sends their condolences to David’s loved ones during this time.

Related Post

Buzzr, MeTV to Air Alex Trebek Tributes

Sammi Turano

Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Sammi Turano

OG James Bond Sir Sean Connery Dead at 90

Sammi Turano

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65

Sammi Turano

BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsberg Dead at 87

Sammi Turano

Regis Philbin’s Cause of Death Revealed, Family Speaks Out

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: