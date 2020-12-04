A Very FilmRise Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to gather round the TV with your loved ones, climb under a blanket and watch some magical holiday content. This December, the FilmRise staff has carefully assembled the most fantastical holiday content perfect for families gathering physically or virtually, or even watching alone and practicing much-needed self-care and escapism.

We’ve transformed the FilmRise Family Channel on IMDb TV into the Family Holiday Magic Channel The channel shines a light on all things magical, fantastical and brimming with holiday spirit. For the first three weekends in December, join us on IMDb TV Holiday Magic Weekends marathons all weekend long. Content includes holiday highlights such as THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR featuring Henry Winkler and A CHILD’S CHRISTMAS featuring the voice of Matthew Rhys, as well as fantasy highlights like Sam Neill as MERLIN in the popular self-titled mini-series, Beau Bridges in mini-series VOYAGE OF THE UNICORN and Zooey Deschanel and Alan Cumming in THE WIZARD OF OZ reimagining TIN MAN. Marathons will also air on FilmRise Family on The Roku Channel, Redbox and other select platforms.

Additional highlights this month include a True Crime Holiday Marathon full of “Unsolved Mysteries” and “Forensic Files” cases that occurred during the holiday season; Christmas movies on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including Roma Downey and Eric McCormack in BORROWED HEARTS and the classic tale A CHILD’S CHRISTMAS IN WALES; and also a marathon of your favorite classic TV holiday episodes from “The Commish,” “21 Jump Street,” “Father Ted” and more!

Full programming and where-to-watch information is below

Holiday Magic Weekends (Looping Friday 12/4, Friday 12/11, and Friday 12/18 All Weekend Starting at 6PM ET)

Available on FilmRise Family Holiday Magic on IMDb TV;

FilmRise Family on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, VIZIO Free Channels, and TiVo+



Embrace the magic of the holidays with seasonal classics and thrilling fantasy adventures.

Programming Highlights:

MERLIN (1998, Mini-Series) Legendary wizard Merlin tells his story of his war against Queen Mab of the Sidhe and his creation of Camelot. Starring Sam Neill, Helena Bonham Carter, John Gielgud, Rutger Hauer, James Earl Jones, Miranda Richardson, Isabella Rossellini, and Martin Short.

Legendary wizard Merlin tells his story of his war against Queen Mab of the Sidhe and his creation of Camelot. VOYAGE OF THE UNICORN (2001, Mini-Series) A professor, grieving for his dead wife, and his two daughters unwillingly journey to a parallel universe of fairy court, marauding trolls, and a prophecy that they will save this nether world. They board the Unicorn, a magic ship manned by elves. In the search for a dragon who will help them fulfill the prophecy, they encounter the Minotaur, Medusa, the Sphinx, an ogre, and a unicorn whose tears they need to reverse one of Medusa’s misguided stares. The trolls also seek the dragon. Capture and slavery awaits failure, while faith precedes the miracle. The spirit of their mother is close to the girls, who must find courage and imagination, while Dad must keep his wits. Starring Beau Bridges.

True Crime Holiday Marathon (December 19th – 20th)

Available to Stream on the Unsolved Mysteries Channel on The Roku Channel and Redbox;

FilmRise True Crime on Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO Free Channels and TiVO+.

It’s beginning to look a lot like murder… Track down yuletide killers on “Unsolved Mysteries” and “Forensic Files.”

Christmas Movie Marathon (December 24th – 25th)

Available to Stream on FilmRise Family Holiday Magic on IMDb TV;

FilmRiseFamily on The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, VIZIO Free Channels, and TiVo+.

Embrace the magic of Christmas with seasonal classics and thrilling fantasy adventures.

Programming Highlights:

BORROWED HEARTS (1997, TV Movie) Kathleen’s a hard-working single mother, who’s saving to buy a house for herself and her daughter, Zoe. Sam’s a businessman who has to pretend he has a family in order to close a deal with the mysterious Javier Del Campo. Sam owns the company that Kathleen works for, and as her boss, manages to convince her to help him out. But Del Campo is more than he seems, and it just might be Zoe who’s making the real deal to get a new home for herself, her mother, and Sam. Starring Roma Downey and Eric McCormack.

Classic TV Christmas Marathons (December 24th – 25th)

Available to Stream on FilmRise Classic TV on The Roku Channel, IMDb TV, Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, VIZIO Free Channels, and TiVo+.

Spend Christmas with your favorite characters from “21 Jump Street,” “The Commish,” “Father Ted,” and more!

