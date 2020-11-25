Breaking News

The Masked Singer to Air on Thanksgiving

What to Watch: The Accidental Wolf

The Bachelorette Recap for 11/24/2020: Sing For Your Rose

NBC to Host Today Talks Turkey

Chrishell Stause Talks DWTS Rumors

CW, ET to Air 90210 Special

Heaven’s Gate Special to Air on HBO Max

Unsolved Mysteries: Lady In The Lake Update

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/23/2020: Who Won Season 29?

ICYMI Young Sheldon: Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken

TV News
Sammi Turano

Need something to watch over the holiday weekend? Look no further than The Accidental Wolf, which will premiere on Topic tomorrow. Check out more information about the special below!

Katie Bonner lives an unexceptional life. Married to a successful attorney, she cares for their newborn, and quietly exists in her Manhattan penthouse. One night, Katie (played by the Tony Award® winning Kelli O’Hara) receives a call from an unknown number. On the other line, a distressed man fights for his survival as gunshots and explosions echo in the background. In his final moments, the caller pleads for the life of his pregnant and wounded wife, Tala. Deeply affected, Katie embarks on a journey to find her. Before too long, the mystery of the unknown caller and search for Tala threaten to cost Katie everything.

In addition to O’Hara, who earned an Emmy Award® nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role in the original series, the drama stars Raúl Castillo (Looking, Easy)Mike Doyle (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Narcos), two-time Tony Award® winner Judith Ivey (Hurlyburly, New Amsterdam), Tony Award® nominee Sahr Ngaujah (Marvel’s Luke Cage); Tony Award® winner Denis O’Hare (Big Little Lies, Dallas Buyers Club), and three-time Emmy Award® winner Laurie Metcalf (The ConnorsLady Bird).

