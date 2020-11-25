What to Watch: The Accidental Wolf

Need something to watch over the holiday weekend? Look no further than The Accidental Wolf, which will premiere on Topic tomorrow. Check out more information about the special below!

Katie Bonner lives an unexceptional life. Married to a successful attorney, she cares for their newborn, and quietly exists in her Manhattan penthouse. One night, Katie (played by the Tony Award® winning Kelli O’Hara) receives a call from an unknown number. On the other line, a distressed man fights for his survival as gunshots and explosions echo in the background. In his final moments, the caller pleads for the life of his pregnant and wounded wife, Tala. Deeply affected, Katie embarks on a journey to find her. Before too long, the mystery of the unknown caller and search for Tala threaten to cost Katie everything.

In addition to O’Hara, who earned an Emmy Award® nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role in the original series, the drama stars Raúl Castillo (Looking, Easy), Mike Doyle (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Narcos), two-time Tony Award® winner Judith Ivey (Hurlyburly, New Amsterdam), Tony Award® nominee Sahr Ngaujah (Marvel’s Luke Cage); Tony Award® winner Denis O’Hare (Big Little Lies, Dallas Buyers Club), and three-time Emmy Award® winner Laurie Metcalf (The Connors, Lady Bird).

