Unsolved Mysteries: Lady In The Lake Update

Mysteries Mysteries and Crime True Crime
Sammi Turano

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries just gave an update on one of their most recent cases, Lady In The Lake.  Series co-creator and executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer talked to Tim Matouk, the cousin of Joann Romain.

During the episode, his niece said that she thinks he may have been involved in the death of Joann. However, he was not featured in the episode, causing viewers to wonder why and if he was involved. Check out the interview and social media links below. As always, more information will be released as it becomes available.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZIadwKBDbjZOvbUSCjd3tVkrKkWMOe6Q/view?usp=sharing

 

 

