The Masked Singer: WHO Went Home?

Another contestant goes home tonight on Fox’s The Masked Singer. It was an incredible night of singing and performing, but all things must come to an end. Unfortunately, that was the case for the Snow Owls tonight. Despite performing well, they got the least amount of votes and said goodbye.

“THE SNOW OWLS” ARE ACTRESS/SINGERLISA HARTMAN BLACK

AND HER COUNTRY SUPERSTAR HUSBAND,CLINT BLACK

