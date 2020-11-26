Breaking News

The Masked Singer: It Ain’t Easy Being Green

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/25/2020: Mega Leg

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers

The Masked Singer to Air on Thanksgiving

What to Watch: The Accidental Wolf

The Bachelorette Recap for 11/24/2020: Sing For Your Rose

NBC to Host Today Talks Turkey

Chrishell Stause Talks DWTS Rumors

CW, ET to Air 90210 Special

Heaven’s Gate Special to Air on HBO Max

The Masked Singer: It Ain’t Easy Being Green

Recaps
Sammi Turano

Tonight was a special Thanksgiving edition of Fox’s The Masked Singer. The Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom performed for a spot in next week’s semi-finals. It was a tough race, but at the end, it was the Broccoli who said goodbye tonight. Check out the videos below.

“BROCCOLI’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/CI2s5WpecKg

“BROCCOLI’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/pK3WoN-RGuw

The Broccoli’s identity is none other than the legendary Paul Anka! It was an unexpected, yet welcome celebrity on the show and sadly, we now have to see his journey end.

Join us next week for more of The Masked Singer!

Related Post

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/25/2020: Mega Leg

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette Recap for 11/24/2020: Sing For Your Rose

Sammi Turano

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/23/2020: Who Won Season 29?

Sammi Turano

ICYMI Young Sheldon: Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken

Sammi Turano

ICYMI B Positive: Foreign Bodies

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: