The Masked Singer: A Monster of a Time

Tonight we had to say goodbye to another celebrity on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The Squiggly Monster, who may have been a fan favorite, sang his swan song tonight when he got the least amount of votes. Check out the unmasking and interview below!

“THE SQUIGGLY MONSTER’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/pc1J873ni3U

“THE SQUIGGLY MONSTER’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/1D6NcwJyr90

The Squiggly Monster was none other than comedian and Full(er) House star BOB SAGET! He was a popular guess throughout the episode, so it was wonderful to see the judges get it right.

