Breaking News

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 14 Recap

The Masked Singer: A Monster of a Time

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/4/2020

The Masked Dancer: Late Breaking News!

What to Watch: Operation Christmas Drop

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Erika Girardi Divorces Husband

Game Of Thrones The Complete Collection on DVD Today

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/2/2020: Double Elimination

Sammi’s Favorite Things: Drowning

Leverage 2 Social Media roundup: Hurricanes and Halloween

The Masked Singer: A Monster of a Time

Recaps
Sammi Turano

Tonight we had to say goodbye to another celebrity on Fox’s The Masked Singer. The Squiggly Monster, who may have been a fan favorite, sang his swan song tonight when he got the least amount of votes. Check out the unmasking and interview below!

“THE SQUIGGLY MONSTER’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/pc1J873ni3U  

“THE SQUIGGLY MONSTER’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/1D6NcwJyr90

 

The Squiggly Monster was none other than comedian and Full(er) House star BOB SAGET! He was a popular guess throughout the episode, so it was wonderful to see the judges get it right.

Join us next week for more of The Masked Singer on Fox.

Related Post

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 14 Recap

Anthony

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/2/2020: Double Elimination

Sammi Turano

Bir Brother All Stars Finale Recap for 10/28/2020: The Winner Is….

Sammi Turano

The Amazing Race Recap for 10/28/2020: The U-Turn Returns

Sammi Turano

The Masked Singer: Giving Us Lip

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette Recap for 10/27/2020: Roasting for Roses

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: