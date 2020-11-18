Breaking News

The Masked Singer: A Double Goodbye

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/18/2020: Double Legs

Name That Tune Returns to Fox

What to Watch: Smoke: Marijuana + Black America on BET

The Bachelorette Recap for 11/17/2020: Tayshia’s First Rose Ceremony

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Premiere Recap 11/16/2020

What to Watch: Big Sky

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/16/2020: The Semi Finals

CCDA 2020: All The Winners

The Masked Singer: A Double Goodbye

Recaps Video
Sammi Turano

Tonight was a double elimination on Fox’s The Masked Singer. Sadly, it was the end of the road for Group B’s Whatchamacallit and Serpent.  Both celebrities performed their hearts out, but alas, it was not enough to keep them in the competition. Check out their unmaskings and interviews below.

WHATCHAMACALLIT’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/vdEv-az_AHw

“WHATCHAMACALLIT’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/IDwFEJ-nLIE

Identity: Lonzo Ball

“SERPENT’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/a4Q5KjuFnVc

“SERPENT’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/xD8Gc9-rcqU

Identitiy: Dr. Elvis

 

More next week, stay tuned.

Related Post

Anthony

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/18/2020: Double Legs

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette Recap for 11/17/2020: Tayshia’s First Rose Ceremony

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Premiere Recap 11/16/2020

Sammi Turano

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/16/2020: The Semi Finals

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Mom Recap for 11/12/2020

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: