Sammi’s Favorite Things: Fun Holiday Finds

We are less than a month way from Hanukkah and Christmas, which means that we are all shopping for gifts. We all know people with different tastes and hobbies, which can make it difficult to find the right gift. Luckily, I have gathered some of my favorite ideas for your convenience. Welcome to part three of Sammi’s Favorite Things gift guide.

BEAUTY:

Natalia Me-gan Hair & Beauty: This is a female minority owned indie brand offering a wide variety of cruelty-free hydrating luxury matte lipsticks, lip glosses, and 3D mink faux voluminous lashes. Under $10. www.nataliambeauty.com

Hudson and James: Hudson and James curates responsibly sourced collagen, skincare, and supplements. Their skincare is free from aging carcinogens, toxins, synthetic color, fragrance, glycols, DEA, TEA, parabens, paraffin, nitrosamine releasers, and lauryl sulfates. The beauty line is also vegan and cruelty-free. The most versatile multi-tasking tool in your wellness arsenal is Hudson and James Collagen! Feel empowered about your health and the aging process.

BOTA: This is a plant-based skincare line enhanced with CBD. They offer face creams for day and night at an affordable price, using lavender, antioxidants and other ingredients to make your skin looking as amazing as possible. www.botaskin.com

ella+mila: Considered the “OG” of “Seventeen-Free” brands, ella+mila is formulated to specifically leave out dangerous and harsh ingredients such as Formaldehyde, Xylene, Triphenyl Phosphate and more. Over 220 on-trend nail polish shades to choose from featuring chip-resistant, quick-dry and high-shine formulas! Following additional ethical practices, the company remains vegan, animal cruelty-free and made in the USA. Available on Target, Amazon, Ulta, and Walgreens Polish starting at $10.50

TO112: Luxury Haircare Line Including Collagen Mask, Sea Salt Serum & Blow Dry Spray

Mother Dirt Probiotic Skin Care: Fall is the perfect time to start getting dirty and transform your skincare routine. Your skin will be glowing just in time for the holidays! Mother Dirt unveils its Active Probiotic System, including The NEW Peacekeeper Kit which introduces you to the restorative power of probiotics. It features a trio of all-natural, biome-friendly products to help restore and maintain your skin’s natural ecosystem. It’s also available in a holistic The NEW Difference kit is perfect for those prone to breakouts.

GaBBY Bows Hair Barrettes: Say goodbye to lost barrettes with GaBBY Bows! GaBBY Bows are the best barrettes for thick or curly hair. Invented and patented by a seven-year-old and her mom, GaBBY Bows were designed to stay in and save you time, money and frustration. Simply wrap hair around the center strip, snap one end closed, and snap the other end closed. GaBBY Bows sandwich the hair with their teeth, craters and two faces which allow everyone to always see their adorable barrette designs.

Kinkistry: Learn to love and protect your every curl, kink, and coil with Kinkistry–the ultimate all natural hair solution designed for women of color.From clip-ins and wigs to wefted hair and drawstring ponytails, their 100% Virgin human hair extensions are made to blend in seamlessly with your hair’s texture so you can achieve the style you want while indulging your inner naturalista.

Riiviva: This is a medical-grade microdermabrasion device with precise diamond tips designed especially for the face or body. Microdermabrasion is the process of abrasion and suction. As the diamond tip surface passes over the skin, the device vacuums up the exfoliated particles and skin debris. The suction aspect of the treatment is as vital as the exfoliation aspect. The suction (with the abrasion) stimulates the dermis, causing a remodeling process in the skin to occur. As the skin repairs itself, it becomes thicker, smoother and looks healthier as a result.

Apollo & Artemis Beauty by Equality™: This is a newly launched all gender, PETA approved skin care line that is made from the highest quality ingredients available, but priced competitively so more people have an opportunity be explore their inner god + goddess; an example of the co-founders’ strong feelings about inclusivity. The four products in the line work well as a skincare program, but each product is just as wonderful on its own.

Built on the pillars of inclusivity, love, compassion and acceptance; Apollo & Artemis Beauty by Equality™ is the result of the combined experience of the two Co-Founders: Laura Lee Botscasos and her cousin known as Crazy Chemist Cousin (C3). Botsacos– a beauty industry veteran with a multifaceted business background noticed a lack of all-inclusive skincare products and as an innate problem solver, set out to pioneer a unique new brand and sought the expertise of C3, whose twenty-five years of R&D experience and scientific prowess in the beauty industry helped lay the foundation for Botsacos’ vision.

Muse Cosmetics: This is a beauty supplier and brand formed in 2011 that specializes in cruelty free and ethically sourced products for women of color. Offering affordable prices with convenient payment options, the ‘Muse’ in Muse Cosmetics pays homage to the very people, places and things that inspire them. Products are sold online categories include lip color, lip care, lashes and hair extensions. https://musemob.com/products/metallic-liquid-lipstick-sydnee

WELLNESS:

Goodekind: This is a woman and minority owned social enterprise focused on creating organically grown, consciously sourced hemp products. One eighth of Goodekind’s profits fund human rights organizations serving the U.S. Right now, Goodekind is contributing to DIGDEEP whose mission is to bring clean running water to every American. In addition to this, Goodekind is changing all of their sourcing to include minority-owned and woman-owned businesses, with the goal to be 100% sourced from BIPOC or woman owned farmers and manufacturers by 2022. Goodekind currently has CBD hemp flower, vapes and tinctures available, a CBG Crumble, CBG Topical, and a Delta-8 vape. www.goodekind.com

Mother Nutrient : Organic Mushroom Complex Healthy from the inside out with an organic blend of 10 mushrooms including lions mane, reishi, chaga, and more Mother Nutrients Organic Mushroom Blend is just for you! It is an energy booster without the side effects. It also is a nootropic supplement to boost your memory, focus, and cognition which also supports your immune system. It contains BioPerine – black pepper for enhanced absorption and is non-GMO, vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free.

TRUST Biologic: The leading CBD and cannabinoid science company with products formulated to enable Baby Boomers to feel and look their best and lead an exuberant life. You deserve reasonably priced, high-quality wellness products, and TRUST Beauty understands how overwhelming it is trying to find the right ones. That’s why their licensed estheticians and PhD chemist board members have built our products specifically for Baby Boomers like you based on actual feedback and usage. We’re so confident in our products that we offer a 100% money-back guarantee and certificates of analysis with lab documentation for all of the ingredients we use. There’s a reason we put “Trust” in our name.

Imaginal Hemp: This premier line of family-friendly CBD products covers everyone on your list–even your beloved family pet! Give the gift of premium wellness products and unique experiences with The #1 THC-free, broad-spectrum brand.

Everyday Softgel – All the benefits of CBD in an easy-to-swallow soft gel format that allows your body to absorb CBD faster. Available in 10mg and 25 mg.

Salve Stick – CBD combined with several organic oils that you can use topically to relieve muscle soreness, keep joints healthy, and promote skin health.

Lavender Eucalyptus Salve – Soothe muscles, joints, and skin with this CBD salve enhanced with lavender, eucalyptus, and other essential oils.

Melatonin Softgel – The Imaginal Sleep Formula softgels combine CBD with melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone, to ensure that you get a peaceful night’s sleep.

Curcumin Softgel – CBD and curcumin merged in an easy-to-swallow softgel for better brain and heart health, boosted immune system, and healthy joints.

Vegan Gummies – Perfect for wellness programs, each gummy contains 10 mg of CBD and comes in two flavors: Strawberry-Lemonade and Green Apple.

Pet Chews – Help pets stay relaxed, deal with separation anxiety, and manage inflammation with these beef-flavored CBD treats. Hypoallergenic and zero dairy, soy, and shellfish. https://www.imaginalbiotech.com

Life Without Limits: This mighty special Wellness Box makes the perfect Holiday gift for family and friends, particularly during these incredible times where it’s all about heightened health consciousness. Of added back story interest, Shannon was among the essential workers at the frontlines epicenter during a two-month ‘tour of duty’ helping New York’s Covid struck hospital wards.

Her signature Wellness Box is a mission-driven attempt to help more people stay healthy and thriving, giving them the tools they need to keep tabs on their physical health and emotional well-being. See the following link below for further information about the Wellness Box: https://LivingYourLifeWithoutLimits.com/Wellness-Box

www.Viteyes.com offers a Blue Light Defender supplement as well as Blue Light Glasses for kids as well as adults. Their Blue Light Defender supplements offers an inside out approach to blocking to harmful blue light and ease the eye strain headaches that may come from it. Available as a chocolate chew (ages 4+), a delicious blueberry gummy (ages 12+) or a capsule, Viteyes Blue Light Defender offers 24/7 protection while their blue light glasses offer additional protection on an as needed basis.

ACCESSORIES:

The Weatherman Folds of Honor Umbrella: This company supports veterans and their families by donating $5 to the Folds of Honor Foundation for every umbrella purchased, which provides scholarships to families of America’s fallen and disabled service members. To date, over $150K has been donated. Designed by Chief Meteorologist Rick Reichmuth after years of being unable to find an umbrella that met his standards, Weatherman is the only umbrella on the market to blend unmatched quality with smart technology and ingenious design. It is made from fabric woven with Teflon for superior water resistance, and industrial strength fiberglass to prevent inverting and breaking in winds as high as 55mph. The free Weatherman app pairs with an optional Droplet Bluetooth tracker to detect the forecast, then reminds you when you need to take your umbrella along. The tracker also ensures you always know where to find your umbrella and alerts you when you may have left it behind. The Folds of Honor Umbrella comes in four styles, collapsible ($49), Stick ($59), 62″ Golf ($79), and the 68″ Golf ($85).

Anam Caras: They have an important mission: world peace. They believe “a compassionate world begins with you.” An Anam Cara is a friend to your soul who will guide you and protect you. These personalized pieces are perfect for everyone and anyone on your list.

Website link: https://www.anamcaras.com/

A Token Of: This is a locket that is designed to be worn with intention. Each modern french enamel locket represents a different virtue and charity. There are a plethora of lockets to choose from on our site, we want you to pick the one that speaks to you— whether the locket symbolizes a trait you embody or acts as a subtle (but constant) reminder, we are sure one of our lockets will

be perfect for you. ‘Website: https://atokenof.shop/

Finders Key Purse: This is a patented, stylish purse accessory to decorate the outside of your bag & prevent keys from falling to the bottom. Keys are safely secured inside your purse & instantly retrievable. Website: https://finderskeypurse.com/

Takobia: For the jewelry that’s just as stylish as it is affordable and easy to care for, I want to introduce you to Takobia. While the brand is known for its wholesale goods located at local retailers, it’s available for purchase on Amazon for convenient shopping. Takobia iron begins by hand-etching on lightweight iron, brass, or zinc alloy. Then, each piece is silver plated and electro-coated to seal and protect the finish.

Features a tarnish resistant coating, so cleaning or polishing is unnecessary and may cause harm to the finish.

Pretty Connected Mask Chains: As seen on Sarah Jessica Parker, Naz Perez, Bethenny Frankel and more, clearly a mask is the most essential accessory this year. Pretty Connected offers universal chains (think mask, cell phone holder, sunglasses and more!) in a variety of styles. With something for the whole family, Pretty connected offers mens, women’s and children’s styles. This is a great way to get your kids to keep their mask on. Most recently, Pretty Connected has launched a bridal line – as a COVID bride, founder Lara Eurdolian knew this was needed in the market and is here to make sure your mask looks as great as your outfit for any socially distanced weddings you are attending.

Colombiana’s: This is a signature line of handcrafted earrings ($60) and hats ($125) inspired by the tropical lifestyle of Colombia’s coastal regions. It is the perfect accessory for carefree sun-loving days in the tropical destinations or simply those living in a warm weather climate. Colombiana’s lovers are amongst those who have a deep appreciation for quality craftsmanship, bold colors, and unique art. Hence, it is what has turned the brand into wearable art. https://colombianas-hats.com

Delicora: High quality, lightweight, and delicate. Personal jewelry as unique as the woman who wears it – designed with simplicity and timeless style. Every unique collection is made using hypoallergenic 14k gold filled and sterling silver materials for even sensitive skin to enjoy. From classic to bohemian to sophisticated styles, the collection includes a wide range of semi-precious stones intended to capture a woman’s confidence, natural beauty and individual style. Delicora prides itself on its charitable DNA. For every piece sold, 20 meals are donated to fighting hunger through Feeding America.

Eklexic: Founded by a longtime friend of mine, this line is a favorite of celebrities and everyday people alike. Alexis designs each piece with hard work, dedication and love, making each person who wears it feel like a superstar. If you want to make a statement, do it with Eklexic. www.eklexic.com

BATH AND BODY

Soapbox Liquid Hand Sanitizer ($15.99 per 2-pack, 8 ounces each) Carrying hand sanitizer is now the new normal. Give everyone you know the gift of clean hands with these 8-ounce bottles of unscented, 70% alcohol hand sanitizer that is blended with moisturizers and aloe to not only help reduce pathogenic germs but also prevent hands from drying out. Soapbox hand sanitizers are safe and methanol-free.

Soapbox Coconut Oil Deep Conditioner Sachets ($2.99) Drop these deep conditioner sachets into the Christmas stockings of all your long-haired and curly-locked friends and they’ll forever be indebted to you. The fatty acid-rich coconut oil formula rejuvenates hair by keeping it hydrated and helping to prevent protein loss.

Soapbox Bar Soap ($4.99) Soapbox’s divine-smelling bar soaps make the perfect hostess gift and can be used in the powder room or in the shower. Choose between Coconut Milk & Sandalwood, Citrus & Peach Rose and Sea Minerals & Blue Iris — or buy them all. Each bar is packed with olive oil and shea butter and leaves skin feeling hydrated and silky.

Soapbox Shampoo Bars ($15) These portable, eco-friendly shampoo bars are perfect for gym rats, dads, frequent travelers and your environmentally-conscious pals. No bottles, less packaging, and all the cleansing and hydrating properties you get from regular shampoo. Choose the Coconut Oil Moisture & Nourish bar, the Tea Tree Cleanse & Purify bar, Argan Oil Control & Soften bar or Activated Charcoal Detoxify & Refresh bar.

Bath Bomb Kit ($24.99 for a box of 5) Treat mom, your favorite teacher, or yourself to one of these luxurious and thoughtfully crafted bath bombs. Each bomb blooms a relaxing aroma while you soak and unwind in the tub. Citrus & Peach Rose is crisp and exotic; Sea Minerals & Blue Iris transforms your bath into a sea escape; Tea Tree & Mint awakens the sense; Vanilla & Lily Blossom calms you before bed, and Coconut Milk & Sandalwood will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island.

Enchanted Soapery: Founded by a wonderful high school friend, this line of bath and body products are affordable, long lasting and smell divine. Everything is handmade with love and there is something for every man and woman in your life. www.enchantedsoapery.com

www.DemeterFragrance.com This company offers a wide variety of fragrance products including new Sweet Tea, Black Tea, Pumpkin Spice Latte and Puppy’s Breath as well as Mountain Air, Pure Soap, Clean Skin, Baby Powder, Christmas Tree, Sugar Plum, Mistletoe, Pumpkin Pie, Strawberry Ice Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream, Vetiver, Sandalwood, Gin & Tonic and more! Each one is available as a cologne spray, shower gel, body lotion, atmosphere diffuser and a massage and body oil, which also can be used as a beard oil. Pure Soap, Clean Skin, Jasmine, Lavender, Baby Powder and Mountain Air are also available as a hand sanitizer, perfect throw in the stocking! Receive 20% off the entire line plus free shipping with all orders $50+ and free gifts with orders $25+!

HOME:

Sonoma Wool Co. : Sonoma Wool Company believes the qualities of wool are ideal to be used for practical products to make your home a more natural and soothing place. From luxurious bedding to simple, long-lasting dish drying mats, you’ll fall in love with all things wool. Wool is water-wicking. The same qualities that make wool breathable, also allow it to wick water away, and remain bacteria, mold and mildew-free. Drying dishes is a breeze with Sonoma Wool Company’s Wool Dish Drying Mat with Linen Sleeve. Eliminate the synthetics and plastics around your sink area and take comfort in these all-natural fibers that are uniquely superior to anything else on the market.

Hamptons Kollection: These candles are wonderful for any time of year!

Our Signature “Hamptons” Candle:

“That feeling out east – summer night bonfires, endless days in the sun, an irresistible call to the sea & unforgettable memories with friends & family!”

Our Limited Edition: “Holiday Jitters” Candle: 9 oz Soy 100% Handpoured candle

“That feeling when the best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” – Elf

www.hamptonskollection.com

Style Union Home: Fashion powerhouse Kym Gold couldn’t find a bowl.

Not just any bowl, but a beautiful bowl. A bowl that was inherently authentic, had an attitude and would make memories. A tall order for such a humble vessel. So she made her own…….and Style Union Home was born. A collection of ceramic art in the voice of fashion. Yep, fashion. Tableware and decorative accessories refined by an eye for style, custom glazes blended by a legend in the ceramics biz, for a design talent forged in the world of luxury jeans.

5% of all sales from our Unity Collection to Black Women for Wellness.

Luna Sundara: This company works with small suppliers in some of the most remote areas in the world.

Premium Palo Santo Hand Rolled Incense Sticks (Price: $9.99) : meditate, relax and cleanse to the smoke of these high-quality, hand-rolled sticks, which give off a continuous burn similar to traditional incense.

(Price: $9.99) meditate, relax and cleanse to the smoke of these high-quality, hand-rolled sticks, which give off a continuous burn similar to traditional incense. Palo Santo and Huayruro Necklace (Price: $22.99) : this necklace combines the sacred, healing properties of Palo Santo wood together with the colorful Huayruro seeds, which are traditionally used in medicinal rituals and associated with good luck and wealth, to give you a unique and meaningful piece of jewelry.

(Price: $22.99) this necklace combines the sacred, healing properties of Palo Santo wood together with the colorful Huayruro seeds, which are traditionally used in medicinal rituals and associated with good luck and wealth, to give you a unique and meaningful piece of jewelry. Palo Santo Smudging Sticks (Price: $12.99) : renowned among Incan cultures and are now traditionally used by present-day shamans and healers for purification attributes. When burned, the smoke is believed to provide medicinal and therapeutic healing energies, giving you a more profound connection to your being. At Luna Sundara, we responsibly distill our Palo Santo essential oil in a way that promotes the sustainability and reforestation of the tree itself. This respects the sanctity of the wood and allows for its continued growth.

(Price: $12.99) renowned among Incan cultures and are now traditionally used by present-day shamans and healers for purification attributes. When burned, the smoke is believed to provide medicinal and therapeutic healing energies, giving you a more profound connection to your being. At Luna Sundara, we responsibly distill our Palo Santo essential oil in a way that promotes the sustainability and reforestation of the tree itself. This respects the sanctity of the wood and allows for its continued growth. Dragon’s Blood ($15.99) : also known as “sangre de grado”, this liquid is named for its bright red sap. Native to the Amazon region of South America, Dragon’s Blood is thought to possess some healing properties. Common uses are accelerating the healing process of some external wounds, digestive health and can help stem blood flow when applied directly to the skin.

($15.99) also known as “sangre de grado”, this liquid is named for its bright red sap. Native to the Amazon region of South America, Dragon’s Blood is thought to possess some healing properties. Common uses are accelerating the healing process of some external wounds, digestive health and can help stem blood flow when applied directly to the skin. Ecuadorian Palo Santo Essential Oil 100% Pure Wildcrafted (Price: $24.99) : traditionally used for relieving common colds, flu symptoms, stress, asthma, headaches and inflammation – just use two drops in a tablespoon of carrier oil (jojoba, passion fruit) and massage the affected area up to three times daily. Palo Santo may be used in combination with Molle and Eucalyptus.

(Price: $24.99) traditionally used for relieving common colds, flu symptoms, stress, asthma, headaches and inflammation – just use two drops in a tablespoon of carrier oil (jojoba, passion fruit) and massage the affected area up to three times daily. Palo Santo may be used in combination with Molle and Eucalyptus. Peruvian Wall Mirrors : inspired by the dazzling sun that warms the Cuzco Valley, Peruvian artisans’ hand-carve each frame using a centuries-old technique once implemented in the creation of religious sculptures. Exquisitely crafted with a sleek bronze finish, this whimsical mirror pairs well with a variety of color palettes, and adds a chic look and feel to any home decor layout.

inspired by the dazzling sun that warms the Cuzco Valley, Peruvian artisans’ hand-carve each frame using a centuries-old technique once implemented in the creation of religious sculptures. Exquisitely crafted with a sleek bronze finish, this whimsical mirror pairs well with a variety of color palettes, and adds a chic look and feel to any home decor layout. Handwoven Wool Cushion Cover : through a collaboration with award-winning designer Sergio Davila, this collection captures the true spirit of the Andes and brings it directly to your home. All covers are handwoven with 100% Peruvian lambswool that is ethically sourced from Peruvian highland sheep and hand loomed in Lima by artisan women within a fair-trade environment.

through a collaboration with award-winning designer Sergio Davila, this collection captures the true spirit of the Andes and brings it directly to your home. All covers are handwoven with 100% Peruvian lambswool that is ethically sourced from Peruvian highland sheep and hand loomed in Lima by artisan women within a fair-trade environment. Handwoven Wool Area Rug : through a collaboration with award-winning designer Sergio Davila, this collection is inspired by the llamas that roam freely among the Peruvian mountains. This handwoven, 100% Peruvian lambswool area rug is both beautiful and comfortable.

through a collaboration with award-winning designer Sergio Davila, this collection is inspired by the llamas that roam freely among the Peruvian mountains. This handwoven, 100% Peruvian lambswool area rug is both beautiful and comfortable. Chulucanas Ceramic Cactus (Set of 3) :originating from Chulucanas, a city in northern Peru that’s renowned for its pottery, these whimsical cacti are exquisitely crafted and uniquely designed. This ceramic cactus set is handmade by master artisan Luis H. Sandoval, providing you with fun and authentic Peruvian decor that will brighten up any home space.

Found on www.Amazon.com

PANDO: Fun Cards with witty questions to see if your friends really know you.

PeachSkinSheets: Founded in 2013 in Atlanta, PeachSkinSheets® are dedicated to going the extra mile for their customers with the essential bedding that does more at an affordable price. Made from a breathable, high performance athletic-grade SMART fabric, they’re a top choice for hot sleepers due to their thermal control and moisture-wicking properties.

Lucky Thirteen Candle Co.: Lucky Thirteen Candle Company is a new brand of massage oil candles that is helping restore mental balance, relaxation, and sleep for a more peaceful body, mind, soul. Light the candle, wait until the wax melts, blow it out, and watch it uniquely turn into massage oil and moisturizer. Made of all-natural ingredients, essential oils, and fragrances, the soy wax candles burn at a low temperature with no residue.

YVY Naturals: YVY Naturals (pronounced ee-vee) is the only cleaning brand in the world that saves 83% plastic with reusable capsules that are no more expensive than the products you’re already using. These high-performance cleaning agents are made with 100% Brazilian citrus and Amazonian flowers. Partnered with ShareASale.

The Comfy: One part oversized hoodie and one part super plush throw, The Comfy is the wearable blanket that is perfect for relaxing on the couch or simply doing life – walking the dog, getting the mail, dancing in the living room or raiding the fridge for snacks. The Comfy solves the problem of being cold no matter where you go and adds a dash of joy to everyday life. Now available in new designs and colors, The Comfy offers 3 levels of warmth to keep everyone perfectly warm and cozy!

Looma Fair Trade Cotton Sheets: The sheets you’ll want to remain between start with fair trade cotton, sourced directly from the Himalayan farms Looma works with. This 100% PETA-approved fabric remains true to nature using plant-based, vegan dyes. The socially responsible company isn’t just changing the sheets on your bed, it’s out to change the world with ethical and eco-friendly practices. Looma also gives back, partnering with the Hanuman Girls’ School in Rajasthan, India, sponsoring one month of education for every Looma set sold.

VitaClean Aromatherapy Shower Head: Vitaclean is disrupting the beauty industry with its Vitamin C Aromatherapy Filtered Shower head. The go-to beauty secret for top celebrity hair stylists, this is the at-home essential everyone needs to know about. Finding sustainable, clean water solutions is also at the core of why Vitaclean exists. For every shower head sold, Vitaclean donates $1 to Drop4Drop, a foundation which helps provide clean water in communities in India and Africa that do not have access to it.

www.SolunaCopper.com produces artisan hand crafted Japanese copper soaking tubs offering the healing attributes that copper provides as well as the therapeutic benefits of simply giving yourself self-care time! Did you know that copper is anti-microbial and kills germs and viruses including COVID? Throughout the pandemic, Soluna Copper has seen an increase of sales of their Japanese soaking tubs by 30%. Receive free shipping on all orders $100.00+.

Hirsch’s: Perfect for someone who loves candles that smell good and are affordable. www. G ethirschs.com

FOR THE KIDS

Wild Dough: Making its way from Australia, Wild Dough is introducing the fun and imagination associated with playdough to the states with a handmade delight that’s perfect for sensory quarantine activities and stress relief. Created by a mom, it’s super soft, deliciously scented, and available in a variety of vibrant colors that appeal to both young and old alike. Choose from classic colors, neon, and even glitter! The recipe is made with no nasties, longer-lasting, and doesn’t dry out like the store-bought varieties. If cared for properly, the dough can last for as long as six months and soft enough for little hands to handle. Spark your child’s imagination with this wonderful tactile learning experience.

Playful Pandas: Who doesn’t love an adorable panda! Playful Pandas represent the first major launch in the girls toy category for Far Out Toys. Playful Pandas are musical, magical, Pandorable friends with limitless responses. Kids just sing any song to their Panda and she will sing back in her own Panda language! Playful Pandas come in four styles including Sweetie, Slumber, Foodie and Fashionista each with her own personality and signature song. And, when kids collect two or more Pandas they will sing in harmony. For even more fun, each Panda responds to a child’s touch – tickle her belly, kiss her nose or pat her head and the Panda will laugh, move and respond! The Playful Pandas will be available at Target in October and are for ages 4+.

NASCAR Crash Circuit track sets: Far Out Toys’ relationship with NASCAR continues this year and has expanded to include new fast and fun products such as the NASCAR Crash Circuit Road Course with Winner’s Circle. This cool, new race set will bring the excitement of NASCAR home with its one of a kind “Roval” track and cars that break apart upon impact. Players will race around steep turns at insane speeds and pass their competition or risk getting wrecked. The Road Course Track set with Winner’s Circle comes with two motorized race cars, two flash chargers, pit crew figurines, and a Winner’s Circle that really spins! The set will be available in August and is recommended for ages 5+.

Spark Kit from Girls Empowerment: The newest Spark Kit from Girls Empowerment Network is the best of Girl Power in a box of fun! Called LEAD WITH YOUR VOICE, this Spark Kit includes a colorful journal and all the supplies for 25 hands-on activities. LEAD WITH YOUR VOICE SPARK KIT activities show girls how to use her own voice to know her values and community, embrace creativity and declare her vision for a great future.

Trevor Romain: This incredible man has books on all the difficult topics to teach your children, but handles each topic in a very gentle, unique way. He knows life can be difficult, so he helps kids by being positive and building them up with every book. Trevorromain.com

Animal Hero Kids: For your little activist! This is a perfect way to teach your kids about kindness and empathy toward animals. https://animalherokids.org/

Paint by Pom Pom: This is a newly launched toy for kids from a small family business.

It’s a soothing, fun and adorable arts & crafts activity for kids aged five and up that guarantees zero mess. Also makes for great indoors fun after Christmas Day!

Pom works by simply peeling back the plastic adhesive cover to reveal a sticky board. (No messy glue required!) Then, find your Pom Pom color and match it to the number on the board. After that, pom pom away! While it’s instructed where each pom pom color should go on characters, kids are welcome to use their imaginations and use any color they desire.

Think of it as paint by numbers, but with soft pom poms instead of messy paint!

TWEE: This is a women owned maker’s studio specializing in handmade, small batch sidewalk chalk; showcasing the ordinary in extraordinary ways.

All TWEE products are eco-friendly and designed to perfectly fit little ones’ hands, helping to increase a child’s grip strength and fine motor skills while encouraging creative play and imaginative making. In an age where screens and computers are part of the everyday existence, TWEE handmade sidewalk chalk provides the much-needed break for children to take a step back, to make believe, to share experiences with friends and to create their very own chalk masterpieces.

Little Lucy and the Little Butterflies: This is a bright and colorful book aimed at teaching children up to eight-years-old how to feel safe talking about and managing their feelings and mental health.

Little Lucy is struggling with little butterflies in her little stomach at school. As Lucy breaks down, her mom supports her and encourages her to talk about how she is feeling, teaching Little Lucy an important breathing technique to help with her anxiety. When it comes time for math, Little Lucy is overwhelmed by the fear of getting answers wrong and everyone laughing at her. When her breathing technique doesn’t work, Little Lucy’s teacher helps her identify triggers and develop a plan.

Little Lucy and the Little Butterflies helps kids see that it’s safe to ask for help when they feel scared, to talk about their feelings, and that there are coping techniques that can help them feel better.

The conversation surrounding mental health, especially in our young kids, is so important and Little Lucy and the Little Butterflies is a beautiful way to start it. Please let me know if this would be of interest to you and we can get the ball rolling and get creative!

Boppy Special Bundles: Need gifts for the new baby in your life? Check out Boppy Special Bundles! They have several different kinds, depending on the needs of that new bundle of joy!

Bundle #1 – Original Pillow, Protective Cover and Original Slipcover – $55

Bundle #2 – Original Pillow and Newborn Lounger – $65

Bundle #3 – Luxe Pillow and Preferred Newborn Lounger – $80

Bundle #4 – Newborn Lounger, Original Pillow, Changing Pad Set and ComfyFit Carrier – $130

Bundle #5 – Preferred Newborn Lounger, Luxe Boppy Pillow, Preferred Head Support and ComfyChic Carrier – $170

Bundle #6 – Total Body Pillow, Wedge, Newborn Lounger, Best Latch – $130

Nanobebe: These products support the special bonding moments that feeding time creates between parents and their little ones.

The product line includes the first ever nutrient-preserving baby bottles, the most advanced silicone baby bottles on the market, eye-catching travel essentials, innovative breastmilk storage, 100% silicone pacifiers, and more. It is a complete game changer with designs that make nutritional feeding and travel with little ones an absolute breeze, without sacrificing on style and convenience. www.nanobebe.com

EPIC Everyday: Epic Everyday offers unique designs to celebrate and empower mocha-hued kids! The adorable line includes backpacks, lunch bags, fanny packs, towels, bedding and more! Designed and created by sisters of color, this is a one of a kind brand committed to empowering underrepresented children to love their skin color, embrace their hair, and own their unique, inherent style!

Happy Camper Live: This is an innovative activity and enrichment website and app that brings the magic of camp to kids all over the globe 365 days a year. Camp is a mindset, not a place or time and should be available to all who want the experience. The Website and App are here to provide that for you. Both free and subscription content is available which includes hundreds of activities, both DIY and tutorials, taught by real instructors and coaches as well as live broadcasts after school all week long, an original 41-episode web series, and even the world’s biggest “campfire” where kids can upload videos and share their talents.

Get fueled by these GoGo squeeZ activities, Take a lunch break with Camp Lunchables or a study break with these amazing activities from Staples and so much more!

It’s a place for you and your kids to discover new passions, skills, and have the time of their lives without ever needing to leave home. Kids who have never attended camp or had an experience of the like, can learn everything from baseball to robotics, filmmaking to hip-hop. Others who yearn for #10for2 have a place to hang on the off months when they wish they were back on the lake or creating masterpieces in arts and crafts. Your kiddos can hop on and navigate without adult supervision and learn a new skill or gain a new hobby all in a safe community. With all of the screen options available these days, choose Happy Camper Live and let your kids learn something new and fun, without the worry of oversight. Sign up today for the FREE 7 day Trial now!

BooginHead SippiGrip Black: BooginHead’s SippiGrip is the award-winning innovation that launched BooginHead in 2007. It is compatible with all sippy cups and bottles and adjusts in length to fit any high chair or car seat. BooginHead is committed to the work of anti-racism. 100% of proceeds from SippiGrip Black on BooginHead.com will go to BlackLivesMatter.org.

FOR THE CELEBRITY AND TV LOVER:

Golden Girls Crochet Book: Make Blanche, Rose, Sophia, Dorothy, and more! Grab a crochet hook and head out to the lanai because it’s time to stitch up your favorite sassy senior ladies! This officially licensed kit will teach you to create 10 adorable amigurumi crochet patterns, including Sophia, Rose, Blanche, and Dorothy dolls as well as fun accessories and props from the classic show that continues to have a cult following.

The book offers step-by-step instructions and how-to photos to make all the original patterns. Additionally, the attached kit includes all supplies needed to make an adorable Sophia doll.

Cameo: Want to give your friend a shout out from their favorite celebrity? Insert Cameo , which allows consumers to get an on-demand personalized shout out from celebs like Caitlyn Jenner, Carole Baskin, Lindsay Lohan, Chris Harrison and many more. Over 1,000,000 Cameos have been fulfilled to date by every type of talent you can imagine.

MISC:

Budsies: Budsies are custom stuffed animals made from drawings and artwork. Unlike other toys and stuffed animals, a child uses his or her imagination to create and draw their very own character, and then they see that creation come to life as a toy that they can play with for years to come. We were featured on Shark Tank in 2015 and just created our 100,000th custom plushie!

Selfies: Selfies are custom plush dolls made to look like people. The ideas are endless. They’re great gifts for long-distance relationships, business travelers, military families during deployment, or to celebrate major life events like a wedding.

Buddy Pillows: Just Launched! Buddy Pillows are custom-shaped pillows made from your favorite photo. They are super soft and huggable making them the perfect gift for anyone, any time! They’re meaningful gifts for those who can’t visit loved ones due to social distancing. The face-only style is also a hilarious gag gift for the hard-to-buy-for tweens, teens, Millennials, and Gen Z.

Photo Pillows: New for the holidays, Budsies Photo Pillows are custom printed pillows featuring your photo, your name, and fun or inspiring quotes and phrases. Several colors and patterns to choose from. An affordable personalized and sentimental gift for loved ones near or far. A wonderful way to update your family room or decorate a bedroom with a stylish custom pillow.

Petsies: Petsies are custom stuffed animals made to look just like your pet. They’re a fun gift for someone obsessed with their pet, make a wonderful keepsake to remember a past pet, or great to give business travelers who are away from their pets for long periods of time. They’re made from faux furs & airbrushed to match your pet’s unique markings. We specialize in pets of all sizes: dogs, cats, horses, rats, birds, monkeys.

Petsies Pillows: Petsies Pillows are fun, soft, and affordable personalized gifts for all pet lovers. It’s easy to turn your best friend into a huggable pillow that you can take with you wherever you go. They are also wonderful to give kids who have lost a pet to help them with their grieving process. Several styles to choose from. Affordable custom gift for any pet owner!

Custom Pet Socks: Petsies has just launched custom socks featuring your pet. Just upload your favorite photo of your pet and choose your background. You will love sporting these stylish socks featuring your furry (or not-so-furry) friend. They make the perfect stocking stuffer!

Dooloop: The dooloop is a simple yet revolutionary invention that handles bags of dog poop! How sexy is that? Sexier then carrying it, right? The dooloop is actually easier and quicker to use than stuffing bags into a pocket let alone hanging onto it for the duration. Attached to your leash handle, bags easily slide on and off with one hand, zero fiddling. Your hands are freed for something better….coffee?! Phone? www.thedooloop.com

Kikkerland: Since 1992 Kikkerland Design has established itself as one of the top companies in the world offering unique, well designed products to inspire our customers and their needs.

Kikkerland supports and represents independent, self-producing designers from around the world. In addition, our 15-person in-house design team creates and develops new products every day:

Clever things to intrigue you

● Smart things that make everyday tasks easier

● Fun things that make you feel happy

● Household essentials

● Home decor

● Garden

● Kitchen & dining

● Toys

● Tech

● Outdoor

● Beauty

● Personal care

● Pet

● Travel

● School & office supplies

● Party Supplies

.kikkerland.com

Enchant Shop: Taking inspiration from their previous in-person Christmas markets, Enchant partnered with local artisans to create an online shopping experience, continuing the tradition of supporting small businesses and inspiring just as many magical memories. Having just launched last week, Enchant Shop is now delivering festive cheer and delight directly to doorsteps across the United States via shopenchant.com .

Supporting local businesses has always been at the core of Enchant Christmas – and this year is no different. Featuring a custom Christmas product line as well as artisanal offerings from over 20 North American small businesses, Enchant has consciously partnered with value-driven, small businesses – many of which are women-owned, socially impactful , and made in the U.S.A . Highlights from this year’s exclusive Enchant products include a Christmas Eve Prep Kit , Advent Calendar , and Collectible Charity Nutcracker .

The Conversation Party: A fun game for game nights or dinner parties, or any gathering of people older than high school age, The Conversation Party is meant to provide fun through conversation and debate. Using three card types Q&A, Statement & Reaction, and Open Discussion, this game is sure to get the party started and the discussion flowing.

Additionally, there are three different decks that change the game up. The initial deck is “Love & Relationships,” which is followed up by “Love & Relationships: After Dark,” and last there’s “This Is Not A Game,” which is a black and conscious deck, all of which can be found on https://www.conversationpartygame.com/.

Corey Paige Designs: Corey creates pre-made and custom commissioned artwork. Corey’s signature artwork has been featured on buildings in the Wynwood Arts District of Miami and on a digital billboard in New York City. I included some images below of some of her pre made framed wall art, but she can also customize anything with names, shapes, designs etc and anything you see can be done in any colors, and variations. She also offers some great unique mask prints (As seen on Barbara Corcoran) with these designs (and more!) as well as beauty themed pieces for a non-traditional gift for a beauty lover including wall art and makeup/accessory pouches.

Kino Lorber: Perfect for your movie lover! This company will make available to the US public another incredible selection of home video releases including independent, classic, foreign, and documentary films. kinolorber.com .

Culture Greetings: This is a black and female-owned, digital-to-print platform that features bespoke greeting cards, card templates, and gift supplies centered in showcasing a diverse representation of the BIPOC and other under-represented communities. In addition to standard and express mailing options, senders can include flowers or gift cards from major retailers, including Amazon, iTunes, and Target, with their cards. www.culturegreetings.com

Erin Condren: Known for creating fun and functional organization essentials for the home, office, and everything in between, lifestyle organization brand Erin Condren shares this new holiday line of specially curated collection of thoughtful, fun, and functional gifts sure to be at the top of everyone’s list. From best-selling planners and notebooks to self-care journals, home organizers, family-fun puzzles, and more, each product is designed to help customers reduce stress, reach their goals and lead more joyful, meaningful lives through organization. https://www.erincondren.com

The Adventure Challenge: The Adventure Challenge is a mystery scratch-off book with 50 creative adventures…The catch? You don’t know what you’re doing until you scratch it off! Each adventure is designed to explore outside your habits, dive deeper into your relationship, and make meaningful memories. Once it’s scratched off, you HAVE to do it. It’s time to discover something new about yourself!



TeeTurtle Unstable Unicorns: Unstable Unicorns is a strategic card game about everyone’s two favorite things: Destruction and Unicorns. Build a unicorn Army. Betray your friends. In this game, you’ll assemble a Unicorn Army to wreak destruction upon your opponents, all while building up your herd. Be careful not to get neighed! Highly rated on Amazon with 8.000 reviews and 4.6/5 stars!

Our Green House: Our Green House perfects the art of gifting with modern and chic options for an eco-friendly, socially responsible world. This company is turning those “oh, you shouldn’t haves” into an awe-inspiring “wow” with beautifully curated gift baskets and boxes for him, her, kids, babies, pets. Our Green House has always been dedicated to giving back to global causes through the talented artisans we support and the sustainable materials we source. With Just Cause gifts we took our commitment to a new level by directly giving back to charities. A portion of every gift basket purchased donates to a variety of Just Causes.

Desire to Inspire Foundation and Be Line Products: We can all use inspiration right now. Be offers Be Kind totes, Be Inspired t-shirts, Africa Inspiration Calendars, Be Love beanies, Africa Inspiration framed photos, and the Be Signature Fragrance are all amazing gifts for anyone on your list. $7 of each product purchased will go to the Desire to Inspire Foundation. www.thebelineproducts.com https://desiretoinspirefoundation.org/

