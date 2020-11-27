Sammi’s Favorite Things: Food and Fashion

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season! With Thanksgiving over, it is time to move on to holiday shopping for loved ones, and maybe even get a few goodies for ourselves. (After all, we know what we want more than anyone, right?) For the next few days, I will be posting some of my favorite things I have discovered while doing my own shopping. Enjoy!

For The Foodie:

Pink House Alchemy: This is a female based business where the owners make high quality, yet affordable syrups with flavors for every palate. Here are some of their top flavors:

Pumpkin Butternut Spice Syrup : This syrup is a warm and nutty nod to fall! It has all the familiar autumn spices in all the right places. Perfectly blended creamy pumpkin and savory butternut squash are complimented by maple, brown sugar and cardamom. This cozy concoction will surely make you exclaim, “I need a pumpkin spice latte!” No shame, it really is perfect. You can be as excited as we are.

Cardamom Syrup : When we first smelled our Cardamom syrup, we knew we had something special. Cardamom, by nature, is spicy and sweet with a beautiful floral scent. We developed this syrup with its perfect partner (coffee) in mind. When Cardamom and coffee come together in one cup, magic is made.

Lavender Syrup : Our lavender syrup bursts with spice, and citrus and mint aromas. Walking into the Pink House production during lavender season, you are knocked over with the sweet smells. On those days we are calm and happy and the essence of the peaceful herb circulating in the air does its job.

Winter Mint Syrup : Winter Mint is fresh and light. A powerful bouquet of fresh peppermint, wintergreen, and spearmint is sure to awaken even the sleepiest of winter hibernators. We love the partnership of cold winter months and minty cool flavors.

Sarsaparilla Bitters : Soft notes of sweet sarsaparilla root come through the overtones of the bitter barks.

Smoldered Bitters :Smoky notes of chipotle pepper compliment rich black currant fruit and vanilla flavors. The spiciness of this bitter makes it a perfect pair with bourbon or dark rum.

Chef Max Spices, Cookbook and Cutting Boards: Chef Max, who is a professional chef, came out with his own spice line that is the dream come true for anyone who loves to cook. There are several different combinations, so you are guaranteed to find something that you love!

He also has a cutting board line and a cookbook, which is perfect for anyone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen.

Sold online here: http://spicesbychefmax.com

Territory Foods: During busy and stressful times, an easy, no-stress way to incorporate superfoods into your well-balanced diet is through pre-made meals made by Territory Foods that are chef-prepared and nutritionist-designed. Their new seasonal menu items are packed with superfoods, which are also known to promote heart health, help with weight loss, improve energy levels and even reduce the effects of aging.

www.territoryfoods.com

PureWine: Imagine no more headaches or other side effects that come after enjoying a glass of wine. Thanks to PureWine, you no longer have to suffer as it offers two unique filtration systems that eliminate the histamines and sulfites that cause wine allergies without altering the flavor of your delicious reds and whites. www.purewine.com

JAF Tea: Black Friday – Cyber Monday: Save $3 on Jaf Tea Sampler Gift Sets Originally $19.99 www.jaftea.com

BrewFerm: Brewferm makes crafting your favorite Belgium drafts easy with kits that take the guesswork out of your glass. Each kit comes with all the equipment you need to clean, ferment, and cap your pints, as well as all the ingredients carefully premeasured and ready to brew. Simply add sugar and water and then follow the instructions! www.brewferm.com

Black Friday – Cyber Monday:

Save $20 on Brewferm Home Brew Kits!

Available on Amazon! Originally $99

Wine Condoms: Protect Your Pinot! Packaged and applied like a condom, this spill proof solution to storing an opened bottle of wine is the safest and most effective product for preventing unplanned spillage. Unlike corks or decorative stoppers, Wine Condoms seal flush with the rim for easier fridge shelf storage. Wine Condoms are made from 100% food grade latex rubber and can be used more than once. Highly rated on Amazon with 2,000 reviews and 4.7/5 stars! www.winecondoms.com

Tervis Drinkware Products: Insulated tumblers and water bottles in a gazillion different designs that keep drinks hot or cold. These sustainable bottles are easy to take on the go and perfect for staying hydrated while working from home. You can also personalize with your own photos on tervis.com Prices range from $11-$49

Igloo: With several collaborations including Star Wars, Friends, Grateful Dead, Harry Potter, Disney, and more there is an IGLOO product for every person you’re shopping for. Products range from mugs and tumblers (perfect for stocking stuffers) to 4-16qt coolers, and just about everything in between!

YaVe Tequila: In their line of premium tequilas, the Jalapeño Infused Reposado Tequila, Blanco, and Mango are all refined perfectly for mixed drinks or casually sipping. The Jalapeno tequila is aged for eight months in Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Barrels with jalapeño natural flavor slowly introduced, resulting in a rich, spicy scent with a smooth finish, while the Blanco has a blend of highland and lowland agave to deliver sweet, floral notes of the highland and a sophisticated, peppery finish from the lowland. At only 60 calories a shot, the naturally flavored Mango Tequila has an authentic taste with no added sugars. YaVe is available on ReserverBar.com.

For the Fashionista:

Able Made: Able Made’s crossbodies and totes made from apple and pineapple skin are available in the timeless colors of black and red. They retail from $60-$350, and are lovingly named after the children for which the Breakaway Foundation supports.

Their Haute Step Socks Gift Box, priced at $45, consists of four adorable pairs from their Boldly Solid Sock Collection, ironically lowering your carbon footprint.

And you seriously can’t own enough face masks. Able Made’s $30 three-pack radiates in bright pink, yellow, and blue. www.ablemade.com

SKINEEZ: This is the only compression line on the market that’s medical-grade FDA-approved and made with a patented fabric that’s infused with 5 nourishing ingredients including Shea butter and retinol.

The bundle contains their most popular offerings (unisex moderate compression socks, miracle toning leggings, fingerless gloves and a hydrating mask with zinc) for under $50! Great gift for the traveler, teachers, mail delivery people or mom, dad or grandpa/grandma. myskineez.com.

PARK Accessories: These accessories are luxurious, classic and timeless. From Italian coated canvas to sleek vachetta leather, exceptional materials are sourced from leading mills and ateliers around the world. Water-resistant finishes and durable linings ensure enduring performance for everyday use, travel and the sporting lifestyle. Touches of exclusive metal fixtures and Scottish plaid add to the understated splendor and timeless character for which the brand is known. Every piece bears the PARK crest, an insignia that has come to stand for quality, authenticity and original style.

PARK accessories offers free domestic shipping on all purchases and has also just launched New Everyday Pricing.

Website: www.parkaccessories.com

Offer: 30% off sitewide, Friday 11/20 – Monday 11/30, use code THANKS30

Negris LeBrum: This is an African American Owned, American runway collection that is a regular participant in NYFW. Designed by Creative Director and Founder, Travis Hamilton, Negris LeBrum was inspired from a love story that began during 1940’s, between a young beautiful French Creole woman and a handsome man. Although their love was forbidden by societal difficulties, these individuals were brought together by a force that was greater than the both of them and through fashion their love story is being told to the world.

Negris LeBrum strives to consistently meet the desires, needs and expectations of their customers. With high-quality products and services, they build and maintain partner relationships with their consumers. Social responsibility is an important part of their company DNA with Negris LeBrum supporting a number of social, cultural and educational projects.

Website: www.negrislebrum.com

Offer: 50% off sitewide, Thursday 11/26 – Monday 11/30, no code needed

Remo Tulliani: Their philosophy is to take something familiar and make it new to make it better. Better means materials that are superior for their feel and performance. Better means designed for style, not just to be trendy. Better means priced lower than the pricey luxury brands while beating them on quality.

The designer himself takes an architectural approach to creating men’s, women’s, and unisex accessories where every detail matters. Learning from his personal relationships with material manufacturers around the world; the balance, the design, the feel and fit of the product all mean something to Remo. This lets him create accessories that stand up to any challenge in terms of style, craft and even sustainability.

Website: www.tulliani.com

Offer: Free pair of socks for every $50 spent, Thursday 11/26 – Monday 11/30, no code needed

Joseph Katz JK Collection: Hollywood fashion stylist, VIP personal shopper and commentator Joseph Katz brings you a very special collection of handmade ties and bowties. With textiles ranging from silk to wovens, each tie is individually cut, sewn and pressed in Italy.

Each of the ties are made in very limited quantities. Joseph’s goal is to have patterns that are very unique and not replicated. Accessories complete the look and Joseph wants to give men the elegance and confidence to make a statement in dressing.

http://josephkatz.com/jk-collection/

Deborah Lindquist- The Denim Collection: The denim collection is created from upcycled denim,

designed to be multi seasonal as our favorite fashion item-jeans tend to be.

Each item is hand cut, hand sewn and has its own personality because of the vintage nature of the fabric.

https://shopdeborahlindquist.com/

Wicked Dog Apparel : This is a Boston-based clothing and accessory line inspired by Elvis, one of the founders’ own Boston Terrier! Among the products geared up for the holiday season are:

Stay Safe, Stay Wicked Face Mask ($20) and T-Shirt ($30): 100% of proceeds from purchases of these products are donated to the Beth Israel’s Deaconess Medical Center’s Healthcare Heroes Fund

Cozy Hoodie in Charcoal and Red Plaid ($60): 65% cotton, 35% polyester, and 100% comfy for winter nights in

Warming, Natural Knit Beanie in White to go along with any warm winter outfit

Unisex Striped Scarf in a fun blue, pink, or purple

Southie Green Logo Hoodie : 100% cotton, perfect for repping your Boston Pride!

Right from the start, Wicked Dog Apparel has been passionate about giving back. We have worked with various charities including Boston’s Last Hope K9 Rescue- a rescue center dedicated to saving dogs from high-kill shelters, and Christopher’s Haven- a home in Boston for children and their families while battling cancer, at numerous events in the past.

