Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 15

Episode opens with Ashley talking to Michael while packing for their Portugal trip. Ashley wants confirmation from Micheal that he will “behave” while she is away. He obliged.

Monique invites Karen to lunch to confront her with the information Ashley told her regarding Karen advising Candiace to pursue legal action.

The women, minus Monique, meet at the airport and land 19 hours later in Madeira, Portugal.

The women gather for dinner at the hotel restaurant after the long flight.

Ashley calls Michael at the end of the night and he wasn’t home with Dean at the time he said he was going to. Hm…

Ashley puts on her best facade with the women and portrays everything being alright between her and Michael.

The ladies ride in air trains that allow them to overlook Madeira as they travel from one location to another.

Wendy and Giselle vs Karen verbally during the dinner regarding Wendy’s degrees (AGAIN) and Karen;s concern with the lack of Jamal’s presence.

I’m looking forward to next week’s ordeal when Ashley tells Candiace she wrote a statement aiding Monique in her court proceeding against her.

Very much a filler episode, and I would give it a 4 out of 10.

