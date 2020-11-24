Breaking News

NBC to Host Today Talks Turkey

Chrishell Stause Talks DWTS Rumors

CW, ET to Air 90210 Special

Heaven’s Gate Special to Air on HBO Max

Unsolved Mysteries: Lady In The Lake Update

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/23/2020: Who Won Season 29?

ICYMI Young Sheldon: Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken

ICYMI B Positive: Foreign Bodies

ICYMI: Mom: Tang and a Safe Space for Everyone

ICYMI: The Unicorn Recap: It’s Complicated

NBC to Host Today Talks Turkey

TV News
Sammi Turano

Grab your apron! NBC News TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Natalie Morales will host TODAY Talks Turkey, a special dedicated to bringing viewers tasty and trendy tips this Thanksgiving season, all to benefit Feeding America. Tune in tomorrow at 9am ET, exclusively on TODAY All Day, the morning show’s new streaming channel.

On the day before Thanksgiving, more than 15 renown chefs and celebrities will answer viewer questions live about the holiday meal and share their top turkey tips, dessert recipes, side dish secrets and last-minute kitchen hacks to help everyone celebrate a happy holiday season.

The full list of celebrities and chefs joining the special include:

  • Camila Alves McConaughey
  • Karen Akunowicz
  • Karamo Brown
  • Bobby Flay
  • Alex Guarnaschelli
  • Connie “Lovely” Jackson
  • Judy Joo
  • Vanessa Lachey
  • Dzung Lewis
  • Mario Lopez
  • Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young
  • Alejandra Ramos
  • Tiffani Amber Theissen
  • Dr. John Torres
  • Andrew Zimmern

In a time when the pandemic is making it difficult to host for the holidays, TODAY Talks Turkey will offer unique ways to entertain the kids, all while staying safe, healthy and capturing the spirit of the holiday season. Plus, on Thanksgiving, we often say why we are grateful during the holidays. Today Talks Turkey is giving viewers the opportunity to share that thanks by helping those struggling in these challenging times. A QR code throughout the three-hour show will offer information on how to fight food insecurity through Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

This exclusive special on TODAY All Day follows the success of additional special programming on the streaming service, including RokerthonPeacock Presents: Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin, Coronavirus and the Classroom town hall, the travel series Incredible World and more.

Be sure to tune in to TODAY All Day at 9am ET tomorrow (Wednesday, November 25) on Peacock, TODAY.com/allday and Xumo.

Related Post

CW, ET to Air 90210 Special

Sammi Turano

Heaven’s Gate Special to Air on HBO Max

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Mom: Tang and a Safe Space for Everyone

Sammi Turano

Shark Tank’s Maynard Okereke and Khasha Touloei Interviewed

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette: Welcome Tayshia!

Sammi Turano

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/4/2020

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: