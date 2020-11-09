Breaking News

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 15

Dancing With The Stars 29 Recap for 11/9/2020: Icons Night

Leverage 2 Social Media Roundup: 11/9/2020

ICYMI: B Positive Pilot Recap

ICYMI: Young Sheldon Season Four Premiere Recap

Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

ICYMI: Mom Season 8 Premiere Recap

Joe Biden Elected 46th President, Trump ‘Fired’

The Bachelorette: Tayshia’s Journey Begins

The Bachelorette: Welcome Tayshia!

Leverage 2 Social Media Roundup: 11/9/2020

TV Shows
Katie Haskins

More sneak peeks of the Leverage 2 set during what I’m dubbing “The Renaissance (Fair) Job”.

 

Most of the peeks came from Beth Riesgraf who plays the thief “Parker”.

View this post on Instagram

#6am @leverage2

A post shared by BETH RIESGRAF (@bethriesgraf) on

View this post on Instagram

Ate all the pretzels ✌🏼 @leverage2 #leverage

A post shared by BETH RIESGRAF (@bethriesgraf) on

View this post on Instagram

#430am @leverage2 #leverage

A post shared by BETH RIESGRAF (@bethriesgraf) on

 

Executive Producer Dean Devil gave a little preview.

 

And Gina Bellman, who plays “Sophie Devereaux” gave us a taste of one of her costumes, which I have dubbed ‘The Queen’.

 

Another pretty set photo from newcomer Noah Wyle.

View this post on Instagram

A new day is dawning. Finally.

A post shared by Noah Wyle (@therealnoahwyle) on

 

I’m curious as to what happened before this photo was taken. But I’ll have to take Riesgraf’s word that everything is fine.

View this post on Instagram

Everything is FINE! @leverage2 #leverage

A post shared by BETH RIESGRAF (@bethriesgraf) on

Riesgraf and Christian Kane also shared this via Instastories (I snagged it before it disappeared)

Leverage 2.0, like the original series, follows a group of reformed crooks as they steal from corrupt businessmen and wealthy criminals. The reboot stars four of the five original cast including Bellman and Riesgraf. Kane is back as hitter “Eliot Spencer” while Aldis Hodge is playing “Alec Hardison” as filming with his other show “City on a Hill” allows. New cast members include Wyle playing “Harry Wilson” (The Librarians), a corporate lawyer who has realized he’s been on the wrong side of the table, and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) as “Breanna Casey” Hardison’s tech genius little sister.

The show will air on IMDBtv in 2021.

Related Post

Game Of Thrones The Complete Collection on DVD Today

Sammi Turano

The Masked Dancer: Late Breaking News

Sammi Turano

Supermarket Sweep BTS Moments

Sammi Turano

Leverage 2 social media update 8/17

Katie Haskins

Utopia Reveals Deleted Scene at NYCC

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette: Meet Clare’s Suitors

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: