Joe Biden Elected 46th President, Trump ‘Fired’

President Donald Trump is ‘fired’ as President. After almost four days of counting votes, it has just been announced that former Vice President Joe Biden has won the 2020 election, making him the 46th President of the United States. According to CNN, Biden had 273 electoral votes, while Trump walked away with 213.

Kamala Harris also made history as the first female, black and Asian woman to hold the office of Vice President. She will be setting the bar for women and young girls everywhere, being an inspiration and role model with her new job.

Congratulations to the new President and Vice President!

Story developing….

