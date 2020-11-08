Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Breaking News

Celebrity Death
Sammi Turano

What is….RIP? Beloved Jeopardy host Alex Trebek has died after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

Jeopardy’s official Twitter page confirmed the news just moments ago:

TVGrapevine sends condolences and love to his family and friends at this difficult time.

