Breaking News

NBC to Host Today Talks Turkey

Chrishell Stause Talks DWTS Rumors

CW, ET to Air 90210 Special

Heaven’s Gate Special to Air on HBO Max

Unsolved Mysteries: Lady In The Lake Update

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/23/2020: Who Won Season 29?

ICYMI Young Sheldon: Training Wheels and an Unleashed Chicken

ICYMI B Positive: Foreign Bodies

ICYMI: Mom: Tang and a Safe Space for Everyone

ICYMI: The Unicorn Recap: It’s Complicated

CW, ET to Air 90210 Special

TV News
Sammi Turano

More than seven years after audiences said goodbye, the cast of 90210, The CW’s spinoff of the iconic drama, is reuniting for an original news special ET PRESENTS…9021OMG! THE CAST TELLS ALL. The reunion show will be available to stream on CW Seed, The CW’s streaming-only network, free and without subscription or log-in beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25.

 

Hosted by ET correspondent Matt Cohen, who has also guest starred on 90210ET PRESENTS…9021OMG! THE CAST TELLS ALL features new cast interviews from Annalynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes who dish about the on-set drama, guest stars, “that” ending and more from television’s most famous zip code.

 

The first season of 90210 premiered September 2, 2008 to record ratings, becoming the highest rated premiere on The CW in viewers and in Adults 18-49 at the time. All five seasons of the series are currently available to stream on CW Seed for free and without subscription or login.

Related Post

NBC to Host Today Talks Turkey

Sammi Turano

Heaven’s Gate Special to Air on HBO Max

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Mom: Tang and a Safe Space for Everyone

Sammi Turano

Shark Tank’s Maynard Okereke and Khasha Touloei Interviewed

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette: Welcome Tayshia!

Sammi Turano

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/4/2020

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: