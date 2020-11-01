Celebrity Spotlight: Chen Tang

Chen Tang is becoming one of the most recognized handsome faces in Hollywood today. He has been working in the business for over a decade, but finally getting the recognition he very much deserves. He has an incredible range of talent and always leaves audiences captivated with his performances.

The Being Mary Jane alum can now be seen in Warrior as Hong. The show airs Friday nights on Cinemax and becomes better with every episode. He also appeared as Yao in the live action version of Mulan, which can currently be seen on Disney +. While he says the characters could not be more different, he loved every moment of each project and loves the reaction he is getting from audiences.

However, his talent and hard work are not what is most memorable about Chen. While his performances are wonderful, it is his personality and gratitude for everything that continues to make him unforgettable.

“Pinch me!” That was Chen’s reaction to his jobs on Warrior and Mulan. He has nothing but good things to say about working on both projects. He thinks very highly of all those involved, but most of all, he is grateful for the opportunity to even have the experience. Gratitude is something that is very important to Chen and he tries to be thankful for everything that happens in his life. His positivity and love for everything in life is a good example for everyone, especially in this day and age. He is a shining star in the world of Hollywood and an incredible role model in the real world. Listening to him talk about this was a perfect of reminder to be grateful for the things in my own life. Through his interview, he gave the world a wonderful gift with this reminder. Thank you, Chen.

