Buzzr, MeTV to Air Alex Trebek Tributes

Buzzr and MeTV plan to pay tribute to late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, who died over the weekend after battling pancreatic cancer, Check out more information below.

BUZZR:

Television’s treasured game show host, Alex Trebek will be remembered by BUZZR network with an extra special tribute featuring his game show appearances from the last 40 years.

Though best known as the host of Jeopardy!, Trebek once-upon-a-time appeared as a contestant on Card Sharks (1980s) as well as hosted episodes of Classic Concentration and To Tell The Truth in the late 80s and early 90s.

BUZZR network shines a special light on Trebek’s unforgettable career and celebrates his breadth of work with these iconic appearances on Saturday, November 14th from 12:30p – 2:00a EST.

BUZZR’s afternoon of tribute programming will begin with episodes of Card Sharks in which viewers see Trebek in the rare role of contestant competing in a charity tournament on behalf of the Inter-Agency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect. Trebek famously vies against other well-known, historical masters of ceremonies such as Bill Cullen, Gene Rayburn and Tom Kennedy.

Additionally, BUZZR has lined-up back to back episodes of Classic Concentration, in which Trebek appeared as an adored host taking a very genuine interest in those around him. He regularly engaged in lively chatter with contestants when they entered the stage and routinely used a calming voice to better prepare them for Concentration challenges ahead. Fans may even recall that mid-show, Trebek frequently spotted matches on the game board himself – sometimes well before the most skilled of contestants. His kindness, humor and razor-sharp attention to gameplay certainly made Classic Concentration one of the most cherished and noteworthy highlights within his hosting career.

METV:

The MeTV Network, America’s #1 classic television network, will pay tribute to the memory and legacy of longtime Jeopardy! game show host Alex Trebek. On Friday, November 13th, MeTV will feature special presentations of Trebek’s guest starring appearances on sitcoms Mama’s Family at 9p ET/PT and Cheers at 9:30p ET/PT.

Over 37 seasons, Trebek hosted a record-setting 8,200 episodes of Jeopardy! and earned six Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host, as well as a lifetime achievement award. With his signature steadiness, dry wit and mildly controversial facial hair, Trebek became a pop culture icon who was adored by television fans around the country. Befitting his popularity and pop culture status, Trebek appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Mama’s Family and Cheers.

Trebek passed away on Sunday, November 8th from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Jean and their children, Matthew, Emily and Nicky.

The MeTV Network Remembers Alex Trebek

Friday, November 13th at 9p ET/PT

Mama’s Family – In “Mama on Jeopardy!,” Mama appears on the Jeopardy! game show and wins a trip to Hawaii.

Friday, November 13th at 9:30p ET/PT

Cheers – In “What Is…Cliff Clavin?,” Cliff’s storehouse of irrelevant facts is tested when he becomes a contestant on Jeopardy!.

