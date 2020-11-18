Breaking News

The Masked Singer: A Double Goodbye

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/18/2020: Double Legs

Name That Tune Returns to Fox

What to Watch: Smoke: Marijuana + Black America on BET

The Bachelorette Recap for 11/17/2020: Tayshia’s First Rose Ceremony

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Premiere Recap 11/16/2020

What to Watch: Big Sky

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/16/2020: The Semi Finals

CCDA 2020: All The Winners

Recaps
Anthony

The episode opened with Karen and Giselle arguing over the lack of Giselle’s romantic interest, Jamal, and his physical presence within her life. Giselle facetimes Jamal in an attempt to get the ladies off her back, but Karen still doesn’t buy it.

Karen attempted to ruin Giselle and Juan’s surprise engagement for Robyn by constantly implying to Robyn that he’s going to propose.

The ladies initiate Wendy into the group by pranking her room with fake snakes and spiders. Wendy blindly falls for it, and runs out of the room scared while everyone else enjoys a friendly laugh at her expense.

Ashley shares with Giselle and Robyn that Monique asked her to write a statement for her case against Candiace. The Green Eyed Bandits immediately defend Candiace, and ask if Ashley is aware if she proceeds with this, there would be no hope in repairing their already severely damaged relationship; Ashley clearly doesn’t care.

Overall this episode wasn’t that bad, but could’ve been much better. I would give it a 5 out of 10.

Related Post

The Masked Singer: A Double Goodbye

Sammi Turano

The Amazing Race Recap for 11/18/2020: Double Legs

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette Recap for 11/17/2020: Tayshia’s First Rose Ceremony

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Bob Hearts Abishola Season 2 Premiere Recap 11/16/2020

Sammi Turano

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 11/16/2020: The Semi Finals

Sammi Turano

ICYMI: Mom Recap for 11/12/2020

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: