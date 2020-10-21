Breaking News

2020 CMT Music Awards Highlights

The Amazing Race Recap for 10/21/2020: The Top Ten

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/21/2020: Who Won The Final POV?

What to Watch: Rebecca

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 12 Recap

The Bachelorette Recap for 10/20/2020: The Dates Begin!

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/19/2020: Who is the Penultimate HOH?

Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/19/2020: A Shocking Bottom Two!

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2, Episode 6: Stolen Kids

Video What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Need something new to watch? Check out Rebecca, which just dropped on Netflix today.

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas). Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), REBECCA is a mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller based on Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel.

