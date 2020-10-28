Breaking News

What to Watch: Property Brothers Forever Home

The Masked Dancer: Late Breaking News

The Bachelorette Recap for 10/27/2020: Roasting for Roses

Kathy Hilton Joins Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Saved By The Bell Releases New Trailer

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged!

Big Brother All Stars Recap For 10/26/2020: The Penultimate Episode

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/26/2020: Villains Night

Supermarket Sweep BTS Moments

Critics Choice Documentary Awards Nominees Announced

What to Watch: Property Brothers Forever Home

What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Home renovation superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will reimagine ordinary houses into lasting family dream homes in a new season of the hit HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new episodes spotlight the Brothers as they help families achieve the perfect home base to make lifelong memories. This season, the Brothers help a family with four newly adopted children customize their home and a couple who want to continue their love story in the house where it began as high school sweethearts.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Property Brothers: Forever Home on HGTV’s digital platforms. Each new episode will be available on HGTV GO on Wednesdays beginning October 28. Viewers also can visit HGTV.com/PropertyBrothersForeverHome for exclusive show content and follow @HGTV and #propertybrothers on FacebookTwitter and Instagram as well as follow Drew @mrdrewscott (InstagramTwitter) and Jonathan @jonathanscott (InstagramTwitter).

Property Brothers: Forever Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Jonathan and Drew as executive producers.

 

Related Post

Saved By The Bell Releases New Trailer

Sammi Turano

Alaska The Last Frontier New Season Premieres Tonight

Sammi Turano

Travel Channel Ghostober Begins!

Sammi Turano

What to Watch: Rebecca

Sammi Turano

What to Watch: DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA

Sammi Turano

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Drops on Netflix Today

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: