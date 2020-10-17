What to Watch: DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA

DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will debut SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 (8:00-9:45 p.m. ET/PT). The special event, directed by Academy Award and Emmy®-winner Spike Lee, presents a one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne’s electrifying critically acclaimed Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences.

DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

The filmed version was recorded during its late 2019 to early 2020 run at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre in New York City. Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is joined by an ensemble of 11 musicians, singers, and dancers from around the globe, inviting audiences into a joyous dreamworld where human connection, self-evolution, and social justice are paramount. The HBO special event in partnership with Participant, River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Entertainment is produced by David Byrne’s Todomundo and Lee’s Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production companies and executive produced by RadicalMedia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

