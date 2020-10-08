Breaking News

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/8/2020: Who Are The Final Five?

Utopia Reveals Deleted Scene at NYCC

Unsolved Mysteries Trailer Released Via Social Media

The Masked Singer: What A Peach!

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/7/2020: Who Won POV?

Quibi Announces New Series

Celebrity Spotlight: Lee Cronin

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/5/2020: Final Six

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/5/2020: Top 13

Unsolved Mysteries Trailer Released Via Social Media

Previews What to Watch
Sammi Turano

Join me, maybe you can solve a mystery via social media. Today, the lovely people at Netflix and Unsolved Mysteries released the trailer for the series by putting clues on their social media pages. It was the job of the viewer to put it all together and solve the mystery. Check out the clues using the links below!

TWITTER

FACEBOOK 1FACEBOOK 2FACEBOOK 3FACEBOOK 4

INSTAGRAM

More info:

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries explores more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. What led to the death of a well-respected political insider? Was an unidentified woman found dead in Oslo, Norway, part of a secret intelligence operation? Did the sudden loss of lives in Japan’s 2011 tsunami result in supernatural encounters? Perhaps viewers hold vital clues that will help solve these mysteries. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Season 1 Volume 1 premiered on July 1. Volume 2 will release on October 19 with six new episodes.

Related Post

Quibi Announces New Series

Sammi Turano

Gilmore Girls A Day In The Life to Air on CW

Sammi Turano

Warrior Returns to Cinemax Tonight

Sammi Turano

The Boys in the Band on Netflix Now

Sammi Turano

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia Now on Netflix

Sammi Turano

Joe Exotic Special, Other Shows Coming To Philo

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: