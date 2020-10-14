Breaking News

The Masked Singer: Oh, Baby (Alien!)

Sammi Turano

Another celebrity is revealed on Fox’s The Masked Singer. We unfortunately had to say goodbye to our baby alien, who, while entertaining, got the least amount of votes. Check out his reveal and interview below.

“THE BABY ALIEN’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/mdRKh1TdVKw

“THE BABY ALIEN’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/Au46g5s0ZQ4

The baby alien is none other than Mark Sanchez, who is a former NFL quarterback!

The show will be on hiatus until October 28 due to the World Series, but we will be back with more reveals when it returns!

