Breaking News

Bir Brother All Stars Finale Recap for 10/28/2020: The Winner Is….

The Amazing Race Recap for 10/28/2020: The U-Turn Returns

The Masked Singer: Giving Us Lip

What to Watch: Property Brothers Forever Home

The Masked Dancer: Late Breaking News

The Bachelorette Recap for 10/27/2020: Roasting for Roses

Kathy Hilton Joins Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Saved By The Bell Releases New Trailer

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged!

Big Brother All Stars Recap For 10/26/2020: The Penultimate Episode

The Masked Singer: Giving Us Lip

Recaps
Sammi Turano

Group C made their debut tonight on Fox’s The Masked Singer. We saw new costumes, new acts and heard new songs. However, at the end of the night, it was LIPS who was eliminated! Check out the video of the unmasking and interview below!

“THE LIPS’” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/cSSh-pgrhis  

“THE LIPS’” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/E4ek9jk0o98

 That’s right, LIPS was none other than talk show host Wendy Williams!

 

NEXT WEEK, THE REMAINING “GROUP C” MEMBERS RETURN FOR THEIR SECOND PERFORMANCES OF THE SEASON, AND AN UNEXPECTED GUEST PERFORMS

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4 @ 8/7c ON FOX!

Related Post

Bir Brother All Stars Finale Recap for 10/28/2020: The Winner Is….

Sammi Turano

The Amazing Race Recap for 10/28/2020: The U-Turn Returns

Sammi Turano

The Bachelorette Recap for 10/27/2020: Roasting for Roses

Sammi Turano

Big Brother All Stars Recap For 10/26/2020: The Penultimate Episode

Sammi Turano

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/26/2020: Villains Night

Sammi Turano

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/22/2020: Who Is In The Final Three?

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: