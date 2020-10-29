Southern Charm Returns Tonight on Bravo

Bravo’s hit show Southern Charm returns tonight and here is a look at what to expect.

Returning for season seven are charmers Craig Conover , Kathryn Dennis , Austen Kroll , and Shep Rose .

, , , and . The group is joined by Leva Bonaparte , Madison LeCroy and John Pringle .

, and . This season, these Southern Socialites must navigate a consequential year that tests their relationships against the backdrop of a global pandemic and a cultural shift in Charleston, while still trying to maintain the breezy, low-country living they know so well.

Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul, her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, and friend of the group Danni Baird also return, as they too attempt to grapple with changing realities around them.

Cameras documented their lives from February to July 2020 with self-shot footage during quarantine.

Coming up this season: