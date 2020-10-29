Revry: Late Breaking News

Revry, the first global LGBTQ+ virtual cable TV network, today unveiled the newest addition to its lineup of free linear TV channels with OML on Revry
–the first 24/7 live TV channel exclusively catering to queer womxn (lesbian, bi, trans female, gender non-binary, queer, etc.). This announcement adds to Revry
’s suite of boundary-defying queer entertainment on its apps and FAST channels (“Free Ad Supported TV”)–available for free globally to over 250+ million households and devices in over 130 countries.
The OML on Revry
channel furthers Revry’s mission of 360 degree LGBTQ+ representation by highlighing queer female or femxle stories in a truly “always on” environment and free of charge. This unprecedented move expands on the company’s early 2020 unveiling of its new queer-focused live, multi-channel platform–a niche twist on the growing emergence of free virtual cable TV networks such as Pluto TV, Peacock, and XUMO. Initially launching with four FAST channels– including Revry News (the first queer news network)–Revry has expanded with today’s announcement of OML on Revry
, the company’s first 3rd party FAST channel to live exclusively in Revy’s virtual cable TV ecosphere.
“I’m incredibly proud of the brand we’ve built and the relationships we’ve cultivated with the LGBTQ+ community for the last decade,” shares OML founder, Shirin Etessam. “What started as a portal to curate and share quality lesbian video content has become a powerful platform to launch, stream, distribute and promote some of the very best LBTQ+ content online. We are thrilled about our partnership with Revry as its multifaceted global platform will allow us to reach a greater audience and to make Femxle-driven LBTQ+ content accessible to an even broader audience. Truly a win-win-win for all of us: Revry, OML, and our community.”