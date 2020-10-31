Breaking News

OG James Bond Sir Sean Connery Dead at 90

What To Watch: His House

Revry: Late Breaking News

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo to Air Tonight on Travel Channel

Southern Charm Returns Tonight on Bravo

Bir Brother All Stars Finale Recap for 10/28/2020: The Winner Is….

The Amazing Race Recap for 10/28/2020: The U-Turn Returns

The Masked Singer: Giving Us Lip

What to Watch: Property Brothers Forever Home

The Masked Dancer: Late Breaking News

OG James Bond Sir Sean Connery Dead at 90

Celebrity Death
Sammi Turano

Sad news for Hollywood today. Legendary actor Sir Sean Connery, best known for playing the OG James Bond, has died. He was 90 years old.

The news was confirmed on the official James Bone Twitter page just this morning.

 

The actor, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000, is survived by his wife, stepson, son and brother.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his friends and family during this time.

Related Post

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65

Sammi Turano

BREAKING: Ruth Bader Ginsberg Dead at 87

Sammi Turano

Regis Philbin’s Cause of Death Revealed, Family Speaks Out

Sammi Turano

LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan Pay Tribute to Regis Philbin

Sammi Turano

Kathie Lee Gifford Remembers Regis Philbin

Sammi Turano

Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green Dead at 73

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: