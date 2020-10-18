 My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Coming to DVD and Digital

Funimation is releasing My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising movie bundle that includes the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital download including SUB and DUB is available October 27 in the Funimation Shop and select retailers. Released in theaters earlier this year, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising delighted audiences and earned over $13 million at the box office making it the #8 highest-grossing anime films of all time in the U.S. Now fans can own the hit film!

Head over to Funimation’s shop to get the movie PLUS a 25th Anniversary Silver Chrome All Might Funko POP! with purchase. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to add the film and the Funko POP! to your collection.

Note: A limited number of codes are available to review the film. Also – Please let me know if you are interested in chatting with English voice actors Justin Briner (Deku) and Clifford Chapin (Bakugo) about the movie the week of October 19.

SYNOPSIS:

The number one hero anime is back for a battle beyond anything fans have ever seen! Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it’s more like a vacation … until they’re attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens’ lives on the line, there’s no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they’re the island’s only hope.

CAST:

Director Kenji Nagasaki

Script Yosuke Kuroda

Music Yuki Hayashi

Original Creator Kōhei Horikoshi

Character Designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi

Voice Actors

Katsuki Bakugo

Japanese: Nobuhiko Okamoto

English: Clifford Chapin

Izuku Midoriya

Japanese: Daiki Yamashita

English: Justin Briner

All Might

Japanese: Kenta Miyake

English: Christopher Sabat

Mahoro

Japanese: Tomoyo Kurosawa

English: Dani Chambers

Katsuma

Japanese: Yuka Terasaki

English: Maxey Whitehead

Hawks

Japanese: Yuichi Nakamura

English: Zeno Robinson

Slice

Japanese: Mio Imada

English: Lydia Mackay

Chimera

Japanese: Shunsuke Takeuchi

English: Greg Dulcie

Mummy

Japanese: Kohsuke Toriumi

English: Brendan Blaber

Nine

Japanese: Yoshio Inoue

English: Johnny Yong Bosch

SPECS:

Run time: 104 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

