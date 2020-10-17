Leverage 2 social media update 8/17

Breaking News

News TV Shows
Katie Haskins

A lot happened on the social media accounts of the cast in crew over the past few weeks with a flurry of activity this week.

 

A new picture of some of the cast out and about, with masks, courtesy of Beth Riesgraf, who portrays “Parker”. Pictured clockwise from top left are Christian Kane (Eliot Spencer), newcomer Alyese Shannon (Breanna Casey), Aldis Hodge (Alec Hardison), the costume designer for Leverage Nadine Haders, and Riesgraf. (cast of characters courtesy of Kane’s repost on Instagram)

 

And a happy belated birthday and congratulations to Aldis Hodge on his role as Hawkman in the upcoming Black Adam movie.

 

 

On the stunt front, someone will be suspended upside down for a period of time,

 

And a grappling hook is used,

Probably not on the same episode.

 

Riesgraf made her Leverage2 directorial debut!

View this post on Instagram

This is exciting! #leverage2

A post shared by BETH RIESGRAF (@bethriesgraf) on

 

And finally, a post from Kane, where we find out Levar Burton guest stars and there are a lot of fight scenes in the episode.

 

 

Leverage 2.0, like the original series, follows a group of reformed crooks as they steal from corrupt businessmen and wealthy criminals. The reboot stars four of the five original cast including Riesgraf. Gina Bellman is reprising her role as the grifter “Sophie Devereaux”, Christian Kane is back as hitter “Eliot Spencer”, and Aldis Hodge is hacker “Alec Hardison” appearing as scheduling with his other show which has resumed filming, City on a Hill, will allow. New cast members include Noah Wyle (The Librarians) as “Harry Wilson”, a corporate lawyer who has realized he’s been on the wrong side of the table, and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) as “Breanna Casey” Hardison’s tech genius little sister.

Leverage 2.0 will debut in 2021 on IMDBtv.

