Last Looks Now on Quibi

Sammi Turano
Last Looks is a new  true crime show on Quibi that focuses on the world of fashion. Check out more information below.

last looks

Narrated by Dakota Fanning, Last Looks investigates the real crimes that have shaken the fashion industry. Featuring in-depth interviews, evocative recreations, and immersive timelines, Last Looks charts the sequence of events that led to the crime, and explores each scandal’s impact on society and culture.
Last Looks is produced by Refinery29 and is made up of 18 episodes, covering the stories of six women.
Subjects range from Anna Delvey, a faux heiress who conned thousands of dollars from New York’s elite to Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging to kill her ex-husband and Gucci heir, Maurizio Gucci.
Watch Last Looks only on Quibi: https://quibi.com/shows/last-looks-559/

