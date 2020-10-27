Breaking News

Kathy Hilton Joins Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Saved By The Bell Releases New Trailer

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Engaged!

Big Brother All Stars Recap For 10/26/2020: The Penultimate Episode

Dancing With The Stars Recap for 10/26/2020: Villains Night

Supermarket Sweep BTS Moments

Critics Choice Documentary Awards Nominees Announced

Real Housewives of Potomac Episode 13 Titled “No Shows and Show Downs”

Alaska The Last Frontier New Season Premieres Tonight

Travel Channel Ghostober Begins!

Kathy Hilton Joins Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

TV News
Sammi Turano

Season eleven of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has added Kathy Hilton to the cast, TVGrapevine has learned. The wife of Rick Hilton, of Hilton Hotels and real estate fame, has long been rumored to be joining the cast.

Kathy, who is mom to heiresses Nicky and Paris, is the sister of OG Housewives Kyle and Kim Richards. Kyle has been with the show since season one, while Kim has dropped to guest appearances in the recent years.

As of right now, Kathy is going to appear as a friend of the Housewives. It was announced earlier this week that Crystal Kung Minkoff will be a full fledged Housewife. There is no word as of press time as to who else will be on this season, but it was announced earlier this year that Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp were cut from the cast.

Stay tuned for more news.

Related Post

Real Housewives of Potomac Episode 13 Titled “No Shows and Show Downs”

Anthony

Alaska The Last Frontier New Season Premieres Tonight

Sammi Turano

Betting Odds on Big Brother All Stars

Sammi Turano

Philo Adds News Programming

Sammi Turano

Big Brother All Stars Recap for 10/19/2020: Who is the Penultimate HOH?

Sammi Turano

Facebook Watch Greenlights New Show

Sammi Turano
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
%d bloggers like this: